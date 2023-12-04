The Proteas' captain, Temba Bavuma, and fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada will miss South Africa's white-ball series against India

The Proteas will also allow David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs and Nandre Burger to play for the Proteas for the first time

Netizens clapped for the coach's decision and believed that Bavuma should stop playing altogether

South Africans rejoiced that Temba Bavuma would be benched. Images: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images and Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

According to Cricket South Africa, the Proteas' captain, Temba Bavuma, will miss South Africa's limited-overs series against India. Fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada will join him, and they have been benched so they can prepare for two matches for the WQorld Test Championships, which starts on 26 December. South Africans were relieved that Bavuma was excluded, with some joking that the Proteas might win the series.

Bavuma, Rabada, to be excluded from the squad

According to eNCA, Test coach Shukri Conrad and Proteas Coach Rob Walter decided and revealed that Temba Bavuma and Rabada will be playing domestic cricket to prepare for the Test series. The Proteas will give batsmen David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs and fast-bowler Nandre Burger. All-rounder Mihlale Mpongwana will also debut for the Proteas for the ODI series.

Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee and Lungi Ngidi will only play during the first two T20 internationals. India will also be without captain Rohit Sharma and veteran Virat Kohli, who will be rested for the Test series.

Mzansi welcomes Bavuma's exclusion

South Africans on Facebook applauded Bavuma's exclusion from the Test series. Bavuma recently made headlines for his poor performance during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match against Australia.

Sierra Bhengu said:

“Temba is out of form for now, so there’s nothing wrong.”

Boingotlo Tau Pholoholo wrote:

“He should have missed the World Cup semifinals.”

Snowy van Schalkwyk exclaimed:

“Thank goodness selectors will see there is more talent than Bavuma.”

Jasmine Graaf took shots.

“Hopefully, the quota captain will retire.”

Dee Prosad suggested:

“Ge should step down from all matches.”

Laura Leigh Sampson was merciless.

“He won’t be missed.”

Seshele Makgobathe laughed:

“Now that it’s a friendly game, you rest him.”

Temba Bavuma and Rob Walters were given a cold welcome

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Temba Bavuma and coach Rob Walter were given a cold reception when the pair returned from the Cricket World Cup.

Walter and Bavuma returned a day after losing the World Cup semi-final match against Australia, and a handful of cricket fans welcomed them at the OR Tambo International Airport. South Africans were not compassionate and instead believed he deserved the lackadaisical welcome.

