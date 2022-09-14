Ndavi Nokeri has taken to the socials to commemorate her first month as Miss SA

The beaut was crowned as the pageant’s winner on 13 August 2022 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria

The Limpopo-born woman has thus far embraced the various changes that have come along the way, moving into a new place and becoming a brand ambassador for South Africa

Ndavi Nokeri is fully embracing the Miss South Africa (Miss SA) experience and has taken to Instagram to celebrate being crowned one month ago.

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri is celebrating one month of wearing the crown. Image: ndavi.nokerii and official_misssa.

Source: Instagram

The 23-year-old became the beauty pageant’s 2022 winner on 13 August at the SunBet Arena and has since taken all the changes that have occurred in her life since then in her stride, even rocking a new gorgeous hairdo.

Briefly News previously reported on the hun moving into a lux apartment at the Ellipse Waterfall in Midrand, with the young lady also inducted as a brand ambassador for South Africa.

The Limpopo-born woman also had her homecoming at the end of August and received a warm welcome from peeps in her province, EWN wrote.

Ndavi’s recent social post read:

“Today marks a month since I was crowned @official_misssa 2022, and my heart cannot contain the love and joy I’ve experienced this past month.

“The amount of support and encouragement that I’ve received has made the journey that much more special. Thank you. I will continue to carry South Africa in my heart in every room that I step into. I am truly blessed to be living in an answered prayer.”

Commenting on the post, online peeps expressed support for the new Miss SA:

Sifisobande said:

“Happy one-month crown anniversary, queen.”

carlrichards_sambo added:

“You were made for this!”

Luisportelles wrote:

“You’re doing amazing.”

