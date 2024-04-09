A South African professional nurse showed off her new Suzuki Baleno in a TikTok video

The proud woman was captured with excitement as she fetched her new baby from the car dealership

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A Mzansi professional nurse flexed her new Suzuki Baleno. Images: @kabelo_001

Source: TikTok

A professional nurse has shown off her new car in a TikTok video, leaving Mzansi in a celebratory mood.

In the clip uploaded by @kabelo_001, she can be seen in a car dealership to fetch her first car. The lady was captured standing before her white Suzuki Baleno with her mother and father. She was visibly happy, dangling her new baby's keys.

Kabelo also shared another video in which she showed the interior of her whip. The professional nurse was getting a feel of the car.

According to the Suzuki website, Baleno starts from R279 900, depending on the model. The car boasts about fuel efficiency, a 1.5L engine, a highly tuned suspension, and a comfortable interior, to name a few.

Nurse shows off her new Suzuki

Watch the TikTok inspiring video below:

Netizens celebrated with the nurse on her new car

Online users didn't hold back, they flocked to her comment section, with many showering her with congratulatory messages.

@Thendo loved:

"Congratulationsthis is amazing."

@TeacherSibahle celebrated:

"Well deserved congratulations KB❤️."

@_Nomvuyo said they will buy theirs soon:

"I’m joining you soon this is beautiful and congratulations to you."

@BossLady quoted the bible:

"When the time is right, I the lord will make it happen. ❤️"

@lungelolunique celebrated:

"GLX, nice one of the few to realise the real value is in the Baleno not the starlet. Congratulations."

Source: Briefly News