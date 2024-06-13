A gent was house hunting and was left stunned when he saw Cape Town’s rental amount

The guy named Sphe could not believe his eyes when he saw the amount of money he needed to spend on his home

Sphe immediately erased the ocean views from his mind’s eye and romanticised a back room instead

A guy named Sphe was left weak by the ridiculous Cape Town rent.

A gent could not believe the amount of money spent on Cape Town rent. Image: @_sphe_.

Source: TikTok

Sphe had hoped to be woken up by the sound of waves in the morning but the ridiculous rental amount killed that dream.

Cape Town is a holiday destination

Cape Town has the most majestic views and beautiful homes. The beaches have gorgeous views and nearby dreamy restaurants. The nightlife is just as exciting as the daytime activities.

Honestly, who wouldn’t want to live in paradise? Nobody, but hey, not everyone can afford to live in paradise. Sphe is one of the people who hoped to live in Cape Town’s paradise but the sky rocketing numbers due for rent made him dizzy.

Sphe’s dream home required him to earn at least 3 times his salary in order to qualify for property.

See post below:

Pulling out plan B

Sphe received an underwhelming response after applying for property:

“Good day.

"I trust you are well.

Kindly note in order to qualify for the property you need to earn a combined salary of 3x times the rental amount.”

Sphe simply replied with:

“Leave it my brother.”

The gent also captioned his post:

“No way, I’ll try a back room instead.”

Social media couldn’t deal and commented:

@sinazo shared another bizarre part:

"And they will still want 2months deposit & the month's rent."

@Ongz gave the gent some advice:

"Get a flatmate/housemate to split costs with. I found mine on gumtree when i stayed with someone and she was great."

Source: Briefly News