Famed comedian, Trevor Noah, opened up about having celebrity friends in Hollywood on the SmartLess podcast

The former Daily Show host said he had a hard time maintaining relations with a-list celebs

Fans showed love to Trevor and are chuckling over his hilarious yet relatable stories

Trevor Noah recently opened up about the difficulties of maintaining friendships with celebrities, especially those in Hollywood. The Emmy award-winner says he had to get used to his "friends" constantly changing phones and never responding to his messages.

Trevor Noah discusses celeb friendships

Our fave, Trevor Noah, recently visited the SmartLess podcast to discuss his life and career with hosts, Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett.

Having established himself overseas and becoming a world-renowned comedian, Trevor spoke about his experience in Hollywood, noting that he made many connections when he started at The Daily Show.

The Where Was I star went on to say that maintaining friendships with Hollywood celebrities was a challenge:

"I've always found it strange that people would try to be friends just because they're in a similar space.

"When I first came to America and was part of The Daily Show, people would say we should hang out, and I would give them my number, thinking I was making so many friends, and I would hear nothing from them. People in Hollywood change their numbers all the time."

Fans rave over Trevor Noah

Listeners are loving Trevor Noah's interview and showed love to the comedians:

devakshagov said:

"Loved the episode! I always enjoy listening to Trevor."

silver_kristin_hall showed love to Trevor:

"I’ve listened to your podcast for years, and the interview with Trevor is one of my favourites. His perspective is refreshing!"

chloverj82 wrote:

"This was a great one."

niafishermusic posted:

"Loved this episode!"

purty_rock responded:

"What I love about the podcast is that I learn more about the guests as a person. I loved this episode; consider me a fan of Trevor Noah now."

