The second leg of the Soweto Derby is upon us, with Kaizer Chiefs hosting Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

How Kaizer Chiefs can defeat Pirates

Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, aired his views ahead of the top-notch clash between the two Soweto-based clubs, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The sports journalist believes the Sea Robbers are the favourites to win the tie but explained what the Glamour Boys need to do to get a win.

"Orlando Pirates are still the clear favourites to win the second leg of the Soweto derby in the league. I can't say much about the Nedbank Cup final because it is going to be a different ball game," he said.

"Even at that, Chiefs can still cause an upset by getting a win against their archrivals if they play their cards well.

"One of the major issues with Kaizer Chiefs this season is their lack of making the chances they create count. They had a better start in the first and could've been a goal up, but they struggle in front of goal so much.

"If they can work on their scoring issues and make their chances count, then they can think of snatching all three points against the Buccaneers."

Anuma also dropped his prediction ahead of the match at the FNB Stadium next weekend.

"Derbies all around the world are always hard to predict, as it doesn't give respect to form or how good a team is before the match," he added.

"Like I said earlier, Pirates are clear favourites, and on paper, they also have the better squad, but I see an upset from Kaizer Chiefs."

Source: Briefly News