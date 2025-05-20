Nasreddine Nabi Begs Kaizer Chiefs Fans Ahead of Final Home Game in Betway Premiership
- Nasreddine Nabi has appealed to Kaizer Chiefs fans ahead of their must-win game against Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership this weekend
- The Glamour Boys need all three points in their final home game at the FNB Stadium this season to secure a place in the MTN8 for next campaign
- Amakhosi are without a win in their last eight matches in the league and are currently ninth on the log and need just three points secure the top 8 spot
Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has called on the Glamour Boys’ supporters ahead of their last home game of the season against Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium this weekend.
Amakhosi are currently enduring a poor run in the Betway Premiership, having gone eight league matches without a win. However, they remain in contention for a place in the top eight and could secure that spot with a victory over Polokwane in their final match.
Following their Nedbank Cup triumph over Orlando Pirates, Chiefs held Sekhukhune United to a draw in their last fixture and are now targeting a win against Polokwane on Saturday.
Nabi Pleads with Kaizer Chiefs Fans
In a recent interview, Nabi urged the fans to come out in full force to support the team as they face the Rise and Shine.
The Tunisian tactician is focused on clinching eighth place for Amakhosi to qualify for the MTN8 next season. Currently, with 31 points, the Nedbank Cup winners can overtake Chippa United by securing all three points this weekend.
“If you look at the standings, it’s clear, everything will come down to the final match of the season,” Nabi said after the last game.
“But we believe in ourselves. We’re at home for the last game, and we know our fans will be there. Their presence means everything, especially for a match of this magnitude.
“I’m calling on every Kaizer Chiefs supporter to fill FNB Stadium. We need your energy, your voices. This is a massive game, and we can’t do it without you because it will be very, very tough. We need the three points.
“Let’s stand together one last time. With your support, we’ll fight for those three crucial points.”
Fans react to Nabi's plea
katli3v3 said:
"Thank you Coach.. we'll be there. 3 points or nothing."
ShakerShabalala wrote:
"We will be there and should he still fail to finish in the top 8, we'll deal with him decisively. He's asking for it mos."
MYKAPTENI commented:
"This man can only play with emotions,hypong players hence he only win big game,finals but fails to win againts small teams!!"
Florence msimango👑👑👑 reacted:
"He really doesn't need to beg us, start performing and he will see us in numbers at the stadium."
Source: Briefly News
