One woman, Nzila Miyoba, showed people an elaborate DIY that she thought of making for one of her TikTok videos

Nzila Miyoba is notorious for making things from scratch, whether it's food or common household items, and this time she went above and beyond

People were amazed as Nzila Miyoba detailed how she made some unexpected items after being inspired by a childhood memory of her grandmother

TikTokker Nzila Miyoba posted a video of her latest from-scratch project. The DIY enthusiast has gone viral before for coming up with out-of-the-box recipes for common items.

A woman created her own toothbrush and paste out of various things. Image: @nzilamiyoba

This time, Nzila Miyoba garnered over 100,000 likes after she did a DIY dedicated to dental hygiene. Online users were full of jokes about the woman's latest project.

Woman makes bizarre items from scratch

In a TikTok video, Nzila posted that she was inspired to make a whole toothbrush from scratch. She said a memory of her grandmother giving her a twig to chew when they didn't have a toothbrush inspired her to make a toothbrush scratch.

First, Nzila sharpened pieces of wood and shaped them to look like a toothbrush handle. For the toothbrush bristles, she cut some pieces of bristles from a different brush and then attached them to the wooden handles after drilling holes. The TikTokker went the extra mile and created her own toothpaste from scratch using black charcoal.

Nzila Miyoba's DIYs in TikTok videos often go viral. Image: @nzilamiyoba

Peeps floored by woman's DIY effort

Many people thought that the woman did the most with her toothbrush DIY. People called her the African Nara Smith in reference to another TikTok creator who is also well known for making her food and other items, including chewing gum from scratch. Some had flashbacks to Nzila's other DIY endeavours, such as the time she created Oros with a few fresh ingredients. Read people's hilarious comments and the video below:

Boadiwaa said:

"Your childhood memories are a lot o😂"

thuthu commented:

"Our new African Nara Smith."

Tshiamo Loate gushed:

"Nara Smith was found shaking 😭"

Miss Peace admitted:

"First thing that came to mind 'Nara Smith'😭👍"

ms.chelly.m added:

"No one has childhood memories like this lady okay!!🫠"

Thobile_kat laughed:

"Use it phela sibone😂"

Mr.Maunga🥸 asked:

"There’s no shops that side?😭"

chichichoaro🫂🫶🏽 laughed:

"I thought she was joking 😭"

c.h.i.k.a_1010 said:

"Her entire childhood was stress on stress on stress atp, if the world was to end, at least we know you will survive 😭"

siyabonga ndlovu🇿🇼 asked:

"Can you make a boyfriend for me 😭"

