Erin Andrews' husband bio: Jarret Stoll's age, spouse, salary, team, net worth

Erin Andrews is no stranger to the limelight. It is no doubt that she has been swept off her feet by her admirable sports career and in the entertainment world. She is famous for hosting ABC's Dancing with the Stars for those who do not know about the sportscaster. Despite her success, how much do we know about Erin Andrews' husband, Jarret Stoll? Read on for more details.

The couple in 2017. Photo: @jarretstoll28

Source: Instagram

Who is Erin Andrews' husband? If you are curious to know more about the sportscaster's right-hand man, you have come to the right place. This article deciphers Jarret Stoll's life, success, and how it is like to be married to a star.

Jarret Stoll's profile summary

Full name: Jarret Lee Stoll

Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 24th June 1982

Age: 39 as of December 2021

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Place of birth: Melville, Saskatchewan, Canada

Nationality: Canadian

Height in centimetres: 185 cm

Height in feet: 6'1"

Weight in Kg: 95 kg

Weight in Pounds: 209 lbs

Profession: Former ice hockey player

Teams: Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild

Position: Centre

Shot: Right

Playing career: 2002–2016

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Erin Andrews

Siblings: Kelly Stoll, Ashley Wilson

Father: Tim Stoll

Mother: Sherri Stoll

Instagram account: jarretstoll28

Twitter: @jarretstoll

Jarret Stoll's biography

Jarret Stoll is an alumnus of St. Paul's Elementary School. He joined Sacred Heart High School. He was born to a family that adored ice hockey. His brother and sister played the sport, and Ashley, his sister, played for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's hockey team.

Jarret Stoll's age

How old is Jarret Stoll? He was born on 24th June 1982 to Tim and Sherri Stoll in Melville, Saskatchewan, Canada. Currently, he is thirty-nine years old.

Jarret Stoll's teams

Stoll played his early minor ice hockey in Saskatchewan. Later, he moved to minor hockey in Melville. In 1997, he played for Yorkton Bantam AAA Terriers at the Western Canadian Championship. The team won the championship. Jarret later moved to the Saskatoon Blazers.

Junior career

Jarret began his Western Hockey League (WHL) career during the end of the 1997-1998 season. He played his entire junior career with the Kootenay Ice. During his third season, he was appointed captain.

Edmonton Oilers

In 2002, he entered the NHL Entry Draft. He represented his country at the World Junior Hockey Championships twice during his junior career. His team won bronze and silver medals, respectively. Therefore, in 2002, he became the captain of Team Canada.

After his junior career, Stoll joined the Oilers System during the 2002-2003 season. He played his first four games in the NHL games during the season. During the 2003-2004 season, Stoll skated with the Oilers full time. He returned to the AHL to play with the Edmonton Roadrunners during the 2004-2005 lock-out season.

He resumed playing with the Oilers during the 2005-2006 season. He made his first Stanley Cup playoffs appearance during the 2005-2006 season. During the 2007-2008 season, he was named one of the Oilers alternate captains.

Los Angeles Kings

Jarret Stoll during a match in 2015. Photo: @NHL News Updates

Source: Facebook

In July 2008, Jarret was traded to the Los Angeles Kings. He signed a four-year contract worth $14.4 million with the team. During the 2008-2009 season, he set a record of 18 goals. In 2011, he won his first Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings. The cup was the team's first championship. He signed a three-year contract to extend his stay at the Los Angeles Kings.

In June 2014, he won his second Stanley Cup with the team.

New York Rangers

In August 2015, he signed a one-year contract with the New York Rangers. He made his debut match against the Chicago Blackhawks. Jarret Stoll's stats at the team were not impressive. He only scored one goal during the 2015-2016 season.

Is Jarret Stoll retired?

In December 2015, he was claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Wild. Jarret could not sign an NHL contract because he was a free agent, and the season had ended. Therefore, he opted to sign a professional try-out contract. He was released from the try-out contract.

When did Jarret Stoll retire?

He did not officially announce his retirement; he signalled an end to his professional career. So, what does Jarret Stoll do now? He took up Jarret Stoll's job as a talent scout for the Los Angeles Kings in December 2016.

Jarret Stoll's salary

It is unclear how much he makes as a talent scout. However, he had his highest salary between 2015-2016, when his career was at its peak.

Jarret Stoll's net worth

His net worth is approximately $16 million.

Jarret Stoll's spouse

Jarret Stoll's wife. Photo: @erinandrews

Source: Instagram

It would make sense that Erin Andrews would fall for a sportsperson. According to reports, the couple met in 2012 through a mutual friend. Their platonic friendship transitioned into a relationship, and in 2016, they had a dreamy engagement in Disneyland. They had their wedding in 2017 in Montana.

Is Erin Andrews still married to Jarret Stoll?

Even though they seem to be a picture-perfect celebrity couple, they have had their fair share of challenges. They have been through a lot, from Erin's high-profile stalking case to Jarret's 2017 cocaine possession arrest. In 2021, Erin opened up about her difficult road to motherhood. Nonetheless, from their social media accounts, they have held each other down and been supportive of each other.

These details about Erin Andrews' husband, Jarret Stoll, unpack how he rose to fame and how he has impacted her life.

