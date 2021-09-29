Victor Letsoalo: age, bio, home town, stats, teams, goals, net worth

Victor Letsoalo is a talented South African striker and the embodiment of discipline, hard work and consistency. He entered the football scene barely a decade ago. So far, he has made a pretty dime from the sport. Even though he is at the peak of his career, he admits to aiming to earn a spot in the Bafana Bafana squad. How about reading on for more details about the celebrated striker?

In July 2021, Victor Letsoalo was the talk of the town and the hero after bagging the Golden Boot award. In the COSAFA Cup match against Lesotho, he scored a hat-trick, and Mzansi could not hide their excitement. The victory drew so much attention to his life, and fans have been dying to know more about him. Therefore, his biography unpacks unknown details about the decorated striker.

Victor Letsoalo's profile summary

Full name: Sepana Victor Letsoalo

Sepana Victor Letsoalo Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1st of April 1993

1st of April 1993 Age: 28

28 Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Country of birth: South Africa

South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Home town: Ga-Molepo in Limpopo

Ga-Molepo in Limpopo Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Occupation: Professional footballer

Professional footballer Current team: Royal AM

Royal AM Position: Forward

Forward Foot: Right

Right Number: 21

21 Siblings: 1

Victor Letsoalo's biography

Victor Letsoalo is gradually becoming the man to watch in the South African football scene. He is the ultimate definition of consistency and hard work bearing fruits. His story is one of a kind, and you might want to check it out.

Victor Letsoalo's age

Sepana Victor Letsoalo was born on 1st April 1993 to a humble family in Limpopo, South Africa. He is the eldest son and has a brother who is twenty-one years old. As of October 2021, Letsoalo is twenty-eight years old.

Victor Letsoalo's home town

While not much is known about the talented striker, he wowed his fans in 2018 through his selfless gesture. Letsoalo returned his car to a dealership to raise money to help his mother build a decent house in his hometown of Ga-Molepo in Limpopo. As the eldest son and the only one with the best job, he took the initiative to elevate his parents' life.

Victor Letsoalo's current teams

Victor made his debut in the soccer scene in July 2013 when he joined Baroka FC. After four years of consistently posting good results, he received an offer to join Baroka FC Reserves in January 2017. In July 2017, Letsoalo joined Bloemfontein Celtic. In the DSTV Premiership, he is affiliated with Royal AM, the South African football club that purchased a license from Bloemfontein Celtic in August 2021.

Ever since his debut in Bloemfontein Celtic, Victor Letsoalo has consistently netted the goals, and his contribution to Celtic's resurgence is unmatched. His excellent performance earned him the opportunity to play for the South African National team in 2021.

Victor Letsoalo's goals

At the beginning of the 2021/2022 season, Victor announced he aims to score twenty goals by the end of the season. By 23rd September 2021, he had netted three goals and was the top scorer. He also hopes to win the Golden Boot award in the 2021/2022 season.

Sepanahas played in the Bafana Bafana squad. He has made four-match appearances and scored four goals. He scored a hat-trick during a COSAFA group stage match against Lesotho. He broke the national team record of three goals. He also set the record as the first Bafana Bafana player to score a hat-trick during a COSAFA Cup.

Victor Letsoalo's stats

In the 2021/2022 season, he has made three-match appearances and scored four goals. Throughout his football career, he has scored forty-four goals.

Victor Letsoalo's net worth

Letsoalo is at the peak of his career, and all the focus is on how flourishing his career is. In July 2021, he bagged the COSAFA Golden Boot award. The award also earned him R200,000. While details of Victor Letsoalo's salary are unclear, he has made a dime from football.

Victor Letsoalo's car

Footballers and fast cars are arguably inextricable. However, Sepana lives in a different bubble and has depicted an unmatched level of discipline. In 2018, he returned his VW Golf R-Line car, which he had bought at R300,0000, to a dealer to raise money to build a house for his mother.

Most people looked at the incident as an anecdote. However, it was a good course because then, his mother worked as a security guard, and he was the only one with a stable income stream in his family. He made a worthy sacrifice and did not mind getting lifts from his colleagues while going for training.

Victor Letsoalo's latest news

In August 2021, during the transfer window, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs had expressed interest in poaching Sepana. Nonetheless, Victor, who had missed the season's opening game, confirmed that he is unlikely to join either of the teams. Victor expressed his commitment to play for Royal AM in the 2021/2022 league. He also expressed his desire to join the Bafana Bafana squad.

Victor Letsoalo is the new star and is the man to watch. The above profile documents a great success in the making. Ensure to catch him on the DStv Premiership matches.

