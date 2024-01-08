A dedicated Mzansi makoti showcased her husband's favourite meal and SA is in awe

The gorgeous lady displayed how she prepared the meal from scratch, which included bread, beans, meat and a few other things

South media users are perplexed by the video and had many questions to ask, while others made hilarious remarks

Mzansi had mixed feelings when this dedicated wifey shared the delicious meal she had prepared for her hubby once he had arrived home.

A TikTok video shows a Venda makoti preparing her hubby's favourite meal in the rain. Image: @Rializah

Source: TikTok

Wifey cooks hubby his favourite meal

The clip was posted by @rializah, who is married to the man the food is meant for. In the video, the Venda makoti revealed that her husband had asked her to prepare his favourite meal while it was raining.

The lovely lady is seen mixing dough; after stirring it, she then lets it sit for a while. The scene then transcends to the meal being fully prepped.

Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"It's raining, and your husband is coming home. He asked you to cook his favourite meal."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to makoti's sweet gesture

People were left in awe as her culinary skills shone through, inspiring others to cook their man the same dish, while others made hilarious remarks.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views.

Fanelo Chauke said:

"Been married four years, together 9 years ,and I don't know my husband's favourite meal, I thought we were just playing kanti this is serious. SBWL. Love it!"

User5635336598787 wrote:

"How did you cook dombolo in raining weather, coz it needs sun to rise? Please plug."

To which the wife responded by saying:

"I use the yeast that you saw in the video."

Mabontle43 added:

"Anything for the king."

Cindo Cphumelele Mzo commented feeling all stressed out, saying:

"Guys yall stress me shame so I must learn to cook his fav meal manje ayi ngeke its beautiful to watch though."

Never Mind said:

"Your husband ufana nam ncamashi! this is exactly what I look forward to eating mengiya ekhaya! Sadly my mom is nolonger alive to cook it for me."

User1542406982023 poked fun at themself, adding:

"And I don't know my own favorite food, nver mind my husband's."

Mzansi wife shares what she cooks for hubby in 1 day

Briefly News previously reported a story of a wife who shared the delicious menu she puts out for her husband every day. The home wife life is not for everyone.

While cooking three meals for your husband every day used to be the norm, it no longer is, and there are a lot of women who would rather stay single than ever have to do it.

TikTok user @petracarole shared a mouthwatering video in which she showed the three cooked meals she made for her man that day. It started with a delicious egg, sausage, bacon and toast brekkie, moved onto a beef stew lunch and ended with a lush pork chop dinner.

Source: Briefly News