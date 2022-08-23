Limpopo Woman Celebrates Becoming SAICA-Certified, Bagging New Car and Job Promotion, SA Peeps Celebrate
- One hard-working lady from Limpopo has taken to social media to celebrate all her amazing blessings
- Twitter user @missphaahla is super amped about becoming certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA)
- The stunner also bagged a brand-new car and obtained a promotion at work, with her incredible milestones inspiring tweeps
One perseverant woman, originally from Limpopo, is thrilled about her fantastic blessings.
The beaut took to Twitter to share that she’s become certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), bought a new whip, and received a job promotion.
Twitter user @missphaahla even shared some amazing snaps of her brand-new set of wheels, thanking God for His grace. What a wow!
These are huge blessings, and the gorgeous babe has every right to jump for joy about the big wins.
The good sis is really enjoying her well-deserved accomplishments and smiled from ear to ear on the pics she shared on social media, with her post reading:
“To completing my SAICA articles and obtaining a new promotion. Modimo ke Star!”
Heartfelt well-wishes poured in from tweeps who were inspired by the lovely lady and her fabulous milestones.
Let’s take a peek at some reactions from netizens:
@Frederi78242336 is wowed:
“Congratulations, this is so inspiring.”
@Nthabis82916075 wrote:
“I love seeing my ladies winning. Congratulations, baby.”
@Valcredence added:
“Girls with great taste, from car type to colour, fani, fani. Congratulations!”
@veronicaThapi reacted:
“Beautiful, and congratulations.”
@ZamangwaneNkos2 is inspired:
“Congratulations. Wow, this dealership even gives a bottle of wine to celebrate, it’s amazing.”
@Khutso_Untold asked:
“Is that KIA available in SA? Congratulations, sisi.”
@_Moratoa noted:
“Congratulations, mama.”
Source: Briefly News