One hard-working lady from Limpopo has taken to social media to celebrate all her amazing blessings

Twitter user @missphaahla is super amped about becoming certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA)

The stunner also bagged a brand-new car and obtained a promotion at work, with her incredible milestones inspiring tweeps

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

One perseverant woman, originally from Limpopo, is thrilled about her fantastic blessings.

The stunner is amped about all her successes. Image: @missphaahla/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The beaut took to Twitter to share that she’s become certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), bought a new whip, and received a job promotion.

Twitter user @missphaahla even shared some amazing snaps of her brand-new set of wheels, thanking God for His grace. What a wow!

These are huge blessings, and the gorgeous babe has every right to jump for joy about the big wins.

The good sis is really enjoying her well-deserved accomplishments and smiled from ear to ear on the pics she shared on social media, with her post reading:

“To completing my SAICA articles and obtaining a new promotion. Modimo ke Star!”

Heartfelt well-wishes poured in from tweeps who were inspired by the lovely lady and her fabulous milestones.

Let’s take a peek at some reactions from netizens:

@Frederi78242336 is wowed:

“Congratulations, this is so inspiring.”

@Nthabis82916075 wrote:

“I love seeing my ladies winning. Congratulations, baby.”

@Valcredence added:

“Girls with great taste, from car type to colour, fani, fani. Congratulations!”

@veronicaThapi reacted:

“Beautiful, and congratulations.”

@ZamangwaneNkos2 is inspired:

“Congratulations. Wow, this dealership even gives a bottle of wine to celebrate, it’s amazing.”

@Khutso_Untold asked:

“Is that KIA available in SA? Congratulations, sisi.”

@_Moratoa noted:

“Congratulations, mama.”

Johannesburg babe celebrates new whip, Mzansi weighs in on whether 1st big purchase should be a car or home

In a related story by Briefly News, a young financial manager from Johannesburg is beaming after buying her very first whip, sharing the amazing news online.

LinkedIn user Ingrid M, who works as a financial manager at WesBank, looked super proud of her achievement. Commenting on a post shared on Facebook, some online peeps argued that a home should be purchased before a flashy whip.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News