A beautiful lady took to social media to share some stunning still captured from her birthday photoshoot

Usi, who turned 22, shared three snaps of herself with her makeup and hair all done while rocking a black leotard

The Twitter post was accompanied by an edgy caption and many Saffas were left mesmerised by her beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young South African woman identified as Usi (@NkalaneUsi) took to social media to share some shots from her birthday photoshoot.

In a Twitter post, she shared three stunning photos of herself dressed in a black leotard and knee-high boots. Her make-up looked flawless and her hair was in a sleek ponytail.

A stunner's birthday post left Saffas mesmerised by her beauty. Image: @NkalaneUsi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

It was no wonder the post which has attracted over 5 000 likes piqued the interest of many netizens, especially local men.

Usi captioned the tweet:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“This is how you enter TWENTY TWO.”

And boy did this beauty make an entrance! Her cyber friends flooded her post with love, birthday wishes, and flirty compliments.

@Mamolatelo11 reacted:

“Happy birthday.”

@LeendarhNdlela replied:

“Usieyonce happy birthday mnganwam.”

@realist_thaps commented:

“Happy belated birthday young lady, more life more blessings.”

@BontleVilakazi_ wrote:

“Stunning! Happy birthday, babe.”

@adalmaooo said:

“Happy birthday Jason, have a solid one.”

SA stunner celebrates graduation with breathtaking photos and witty caption

In a separate story, Briefly News reported on a gorgeous young woman who took to social media to announce the amazing news of bagging her well-deserved degree.

Nadia (@nadiagypsy) posted stunning photos of herself dressed in a graduation gown and armed with her newly-acquired qualification.

Graduation represents the culmination of a journey and the attainment of a goal. It's an exciting period in a person's life and an array of feelings will surface for the graduate.

Playing on her graduation date’s historical link to cannabis, Nadia captioned her Twitter post:

“Bagged a degree on 4/20, call that Higher Education.”

Her online friends poured in messages of congratulations, with many giving her props for her wit and sense of humour.

Source: Briefly News