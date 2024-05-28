A clip of a gentleman dressed in a suit while rocking his Crocs amused many people in Mzansi

The TikTok footage captured the attention of netizens, generating many views, likes and comments

South Africans enjoyed watching the clip as they rushed to the comments section with laughter

One man was not bothered as he flexed his Crocs while wearing a suit. The video went viral online.

A man rocked Crocs with his suit in a viral TikTok video. Image: @thegirlnxtdoor123/ TikTok and Clovercity/ Getty Images.

SA is amused by the man in a suit and Crocs

In the footage shared by @thegirlnxtdoor123 on TikTok, one can see a gentleman dressed in a suit as he walks into the mall; however, what amused many people in Mzansi was the fact that he wore his suit with his Crocs.

The young lady who took the video expressed in the clip that it was hilarious seeing the gent dressed in such a manner. She even went as further as to say the following on her TikTok caption:

"I mean, I’d do the same, but A full suit with Crocs on sports mode even?"

Watch the video below:

The video amuses people

Online users reacted to the clip, flocking to the comments section with laughter while others cracked jokes.

Svnt_rose said:

"I will wear my Crocs to church if I can, for real."

User expressed:

"He probably got his shoes in the car and used Crocs for comfort."

Phix cracked a joke, saying:

"But who is still putting on Crocs in 2024?"

Lebo shared:

"This was me today at clicks and side eyes I got bcos I was wearing a formal shirt with track pants and Crocs."

Ma Ndhlovu commended:

"The problem with Crocs is that once you start wearing them, you won’t stop."

