A humorous video of a woman at Woolworths has gone viral on social media, sparking laughter and countless relatable comments.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @onetkwonder, shows the woman picking up a box of salmon priced at R330.

Instead of placing it in her trolley, she pretended to do so before quickly putting it back on the shelf, noting:

"One day is one day."

Woolies pricey foods

The video perfectly resonated with many South Africans who can relate to the struggle to afford luxury items like Woolies salmon:

"I won’t tell you when I’ve won the lotto but there’ll be signs 😭"

Mzansi agrees with her on pricey food items

The post quickly attracted attention, with users sharing their experiences and thoughts on the expensive delicacy.

@onetkwonder video and subsequent reactions have highlighted the luxury status of certain grocery items, like Woolies salmon, in the eyes of many South Africans.

Whether it's a dream purchase or a rare treat, this relatable moment has brought humour to the reality of grocery shopping in today's economy.

@Siv_Ngxenge joked:

"Le yona iShop izosibulala😭" [This shop will kill us.]

Other users chimed in with their experiences. @Syreeta_thatsall confessed:

"I always stare at it and then keep it moving with a box of fish cakes 😂"

While @Thelma Malele added humorously:

"😂😂😂I bought three packs yesterday 😭…I have yet to find a supplier for salmon, honestly. I eat fish and chicken only 🙃"

@Mbali Nkosi shared a practical take, noting:

"🤣I bought them shame cause one dish of salmon at a restaurant is 350 when I can get four at Woolies 😭 when I want to treat myself, I make it with broccoli, and I feel great."

This sentiment was echoed by @sma_dzadza, who lamented:

"Ayisaduri nayo 😭" [It's so expensive.]

Even the Woolies frozen section received a shoutout from @Mosso, who praised it with:

"🤣🤣🤣That Woolies frozen section 👌👌👌👌"

The video also inspired a few aspirational comments, with @missholly39 stating:

"💯 When I win the lottery, I will eat this and asparagus daily."

@Masters of English revealed:

"This is the first thing I cooked for my husband when he was still a boyfriend, and boy did it work because he sent that letter less than six months later 😂😂😂"

