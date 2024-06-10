A woman on social media shared that she paid R1500 for groceries she bought at Woolworths

The items filled her kitchen table and included fruits and vegetables, dairy products, sweet treats, and more

People could not believe that the woman spent R1500 on the stuff she bought and wanted proof in the form of a receipt

Online users could not believe it when a woman shared that she had spent R1500 at Woolworths on groceries.

A Facebook page called Trend Setter Y2K uploaded a reel of a woman packing out the groceries that filled her kitchen table for all to see, stating that the items were biweekly products she purchased.

These items included meat, cooking oil, juice and wine, different kinds of fruit and vegetables, dairy products, cupcakes, roller towels, and snacks such as chips and chocolate.

Take a look at screenshots of the video below:

Mzansi share their scepticism

Most South Africans view Woolworths as a store that sells highly-priced quality items. So, it was no surprise when people in the comment section refused to believe that the woman only paid R1500 for the groceries she received.

Jolian A Bruinders wanted proof and said:

"I need to see the receipt because this can't be in the year 2024."

Lungile Makarina Maseko also wondered about when the woman bought her groceries and asked:

"What year was this?"

Ronel Duplessis shared their thoughts:

"I think she must have used someone's staff discount or something because, oh hell no, not Woolworths. Not in this lifetime."

Noko Thona Lee Ngwepe joked in the comments:

"She meant R15,000."

Despite the doubts, a few people thought spending R1500 for all the above groceries was possible at Woolworths.

Raeesa Amod Ismail told Facebook users:

"It's not a lie. You can get this much because Woolies is way cheaper than Pick n Pay. Just because it's all packaged nicely doesn't make it expensive."

Faith Botle Makotanyane shared what they used to do as a university student:

"I used to buy my groceries at Woolies with my NSFAS allowance. It's not that bad, especially when you use the app."

Woman plugs Mzansi with Woolworths special deals

Briefly News recently reported about a local influencer who plugged Mzansi social media users with a few deals she found at Woolworths.

Using the handle @jonesie_ on TikTok, fashion and lifestyle content creator Dené Jones said in a video that Woolworths has days, especially after 2pm, when they sell their items at a lower price.

