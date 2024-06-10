A student at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) shared that she paid R240 for a few packs of meat

The protein included chicken pieces, feet and burgers, sausage, livers, pork rashers, and mince

While the price seemed great for meat lovers and students, some social media users did not trust where the meat came

A UJ student spent R240 on an array of meat set to last her for a long time. Images: @snemafuleka0

Source: TikTok

A University of Johannesburg student showed all the meat she bought at a butchery for R240.

Taking to her TikTok account, @snemafuleka0 shared that she went to Taxi Rank MTN Butchery to get 11 packs of meat, which included sausage, chicken pieces, chicken feet, chicken burgers, pork rashers, mince, and livers, which she admitted she enjoys eating.

The prices of the items ranged from R15 to R34.

After showing off the items she purchased, @snemafuleka0 showed the till slip and said of the meat:

"I feel like it was a lot."

Watch the video below:

Meat has social media users raising their eyebrows

For some Mzansi shoppers, meat is expensive, and while paying R240 may seem like a bargain for the amount shown in the video, some members of the online community expressed their doubts.

@jaylinee7 asked the young student:

"Is it safe?"

@snemafuleka0 replied:

"Yes, very safe. I assure you."

@peacedaproducer took to the comment section to express their concern:

"Meat at Taxi Rank MTN Butchery? I hope it's not human."

@ngwane_princess shared with internet users:

"Listen, as a res student, you are sorted."

Bloemfontein student shows off cheap meat

In a similar article published in April, Briefly News reported about another young person who bought loads of meat for a reasonable price. A Bloemfontein student took to her TikTok account and showed off cheap meat from a local butchery.

In the video, @attie_mash showed the meat items she bought, which include chicken feet, chicken livers, wors, burger patties, pork rashers and ham.

The young student thanked the person who showed her the Carcass and Cleaver butchery. Online users flocked to her comment section, with many envious and wanting the butchery to open a branch or store in the locations near them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News