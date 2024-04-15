A Bloemfontein student took to her TikTok account and showed off cheap meat from Carcass and Cleaver butchery

Amongst the meat she bought, there was chicken feet, ham, chicken livers and chicken feet

The online community reacted to the video, with many feeling envious and wanting the butchery to open stores near them

A student showed off cheap meat from Carcass and Cleaver butchery. Images: @attie_mash08

Source: Instagram

A student took to her TikTok account to show off cheap meat from Carcass and Cleaver butchery in Bloemfantain.

In the video, @attie_mash is seen taking out the meat she bought. Amongst the meat are chicken feet, chicken livers, wors, and ham. The Bloemfontein student thanked the person who showed her the Carcass and Cleaver butchery.

"To the person who plugged us with Carcass and Cleaver, thank you."

Student shows off cheap meat

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens wanted the butchery to open stores near them

Online users flocked to her comment section, with many envious and wanting the butchery to open a branch or store in the locations near them.

@MphoMokgeC wrote:

"They must open one in GP...Waltloo is no longer the same."

@success_katli8 shared:

"Ma'am Yoh it is so affordable shame."

@Thandolwethu Kunene cautioned:

"Musani ukubaPosta guys they’re going to know their worth and khuphula the prices." (Dont post because they will know their worth and increase the prices)

@M_matjeke ❤️ commented:

"We need this in Midrand too ."

@sfatso said:

"Tell them to do another branch in Johannesburg, we waiting for them."

@Anathi was in disbelief:

"It can't be ."

@keke felt envious:

"Need this around JHB."

@boipelowaganampa gave the location:

"Front opposite of desley furniture in willows."

@Precious Gift cried:

"Cries in Pretoria ."

