A young girl was upset after receiving a tiny Stanley Cup from an online retailer that did not match her expectations

The girl's mother laughed as she recorded her daughter's reaction to the miniature pink cup that can only hold under 200ml of liquid

South Africans flooded the comments section relating to online shopping disappointments and offered tips on how to use the failed purchase

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A young girl had an online shopping fail that had many relating. Images: Masnicentertainmen/ Facebook and Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A young girl was left in tears after receiving a Stanley Cup from a Chinese online retailer that was much smaller than expected.

Content creator @Masnicentertainmen, known for sharing entertainment and trending content from South Africa, posted a video at the end of April, showing a young girl's reaction after opening her online delivery. The package contained what appeared to be a pink Stanley cup with a lid, but it was extremely small, only able to hold about 200 ml of liquid.

In the video, the girl stands by the kitchen counter crying while her mother, who is recording, laughs at the situation. The mother calls someone else to come and see the miniature Stanley Cup they received. While the girl is upset about her purchase, the mother's laughter suggests the item probably didn't cost too much.

View the Facebook reel below:

Tips for safer online shopping

When buying items online, it's important to check the product description carefully. Make sure details like size, materials, and features match what you're looking for before making a purchase.

Reading product reviews is also very helpful. Other buyers often share whether the item matched the picture, if it arrived as described, and if they were happy with their purchase. This feedback can save you from similar disappointments.

If you receive an item that doesn't match its description, you should return it and ask for a refund. Most online retailers have return policies for products that don't match their advertised description.

An online shopping fail had a little girl in tears. Images: Masnicentertainmen/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Reactions to the tiny Stanley Cup

@Gai ʚĭɞ pointed out:

"There's a part where you choose the size in ml, maybe she clicked on 500 ml 😂😂😭"

@Palesa'entle Lotus Ramafikeng warned:

"Temu will make you hate buying cheap stuff 😂😂😂 Temu products are not like they're advertised."

@Real Darkrai offered a silver lining:

"Noo🤦That short Stanley Cup can be used as a charm. You can put your meds or anything in it. Decorate your bag and use it as a charm 😂😂😂"

@Happiness Mofokeng related:

"😂😂😂I'll also cry, xem!"

@Kayley Vinolia China admitted:

"I know I am the one who is laughing 😭"

@Prosper Chimbidzi Nyoni summed it up:

"Emotional damage!"

3 other online shopping stories

Briefly News recently reported on a Louis Vuitton bag from China that left many people stunned when the reality didn't match expectations, with many South Africans sharing their thoughts.

recently reported on a Louis Vuitton bag from China that left many people stunned when the reality didn't match expectations, with many South Africans sharing their thoughts. A woman was heartbroken over her recent online purchase, which did not look like the stylish outfit she saw on the model. This left social media users unable to contain their reactions.

A young woman had a surprisingly positive experience with her Shein purchase that perfectly matched the online pictures, causing South Africans to gasp in amazement and flood the comments section with compliments about her outfit.

Source: Briefly News