Funky space buns are becoming many fashionista's favourite hairstyles recently. The style trended in the 90s and has found its way back to modern fashion. Today, those with space buns hairstyles are seen as trendsetters. Join us as we share fascinating space buns ideas!

This hairstyle is taking back the centre stage in the fashion industry. Photo: @breathe_n_fashion (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Space buns are also referred to as double buns. Princess Leia wore the hairstyle in Star Wars: A New Hope. However, apart from her, many other Hollywood stars have worn it. But then, why are they called space buns? It is because of the space between the two buns. The beauty of this style is that it is easy to make, and you can make it in a few minutes.

How to do space buns

You can make space buns effortlessly by yourself and still maintain your beauty. To achieve this, you need as many bobby pins as you can get (depending on the style you want to make), a brush, and a hairband. Once you have them set, here are the steps to follow:

Brush your hair thoroughly until it is well combed, leaving no strands out. Split your hair into two parts. You can part it in the middle or play around it in a zig-zag form. Just do what is best for you. With your brush, separate the two parts and pack them into a side ponytail, respectively. However, ensure that the ponytails are high, neat, and positioned in the middle of the head. Carefully twist and roll the hair into a cord and then wrap it around in a bun. Finish the look by securing your hair with an extra pair of elastics and a few bobby pins attached underneath.

How to style space buns

Space buns are protective hairstyles that you can wear in several ways, ranging from low space buns to space buns with braids. To style your double buns and look stylish for all occasions, here are 30 fascinating space buns hairstyle ideas to rock.

1. Newbie space buns

Newbie space buns. Photo: @beauty.with.juju

Source: Instagram

This hairstyle is specifically designed for beginners. However, the style is simple to create if you are a newbie to it. Partition your hair into two ponytails and curl it into a bun on both sides without any complications, and this will leave you looking stylish and classy.

2. Braided space buns

Braided space buns. Photo: @beautynbraidsbynikaleah

Source: Instagram

This is a mix of space buns and braids. It is simple but fabulous. More so, to achieve this look, all you need to do is divide your hair in equal parts into a ponytail on both sides. Then, braid your hair tightly or loosely before rolling them over to make a bun on both sides.

3. Messy space buns

Messy space buns. Photo: @untamedbeauty_withbay

Source: Instagram

Messy is the new classy. Your bun does not always have to be neat. If you have thin hair, you should try this style to spice up your appearance. So, to do it, divide your strands into halves and make a space bun, but do not make it neat. Play with it by dragging some parts out to ensure it is not neat. Then, secure it with a bobby pin. While doing this, make sure you keep it rough in a way that befits your face.

4. Pinky space buns

Pinky space buns. Photo: @aloracmiller

Source: Instagram

Do you have pink-coloured hair, or did you dye it pink? Then, you should try one of the most incredible space buns hairstyles. The distinct thing about it is the colour. So, pack your side buns with a touch of class.

5. Space buns with fringe

Space buns with fringe. Photo: @redcutslocks21

Source: Instagram

Fringes are strands or locks of hair that fall over the scalp's hairline to cover the forehead, usually above the eyebrows. So, to achieve this look, leave some strands of your strands to form a fringe while dividing the hair into special buns. The fringe part can be of various lengths, depending on how you want it.

6. Corkscrew curls space buns

Corkscrew curls space buns. Photo: @rosemarie.hair

Source: Instagram

Corkscrew curls are locks of hair curled into a spiral shape. So, if you have corkscrew curls done for your hair, it is the best time to rock space buns. Secure your hair into space buns and attach bobby pins. You can even add hairspray to it to make it stay in place.

7. Loosely pinned space buns

Loosely pinned space buns. Photo: @nicky_winchester36

Source: Instagram

Are you looking for a simple look? Then, it will be nice if you try the loosely pinned space buns. After partitioning the strands to create buns on both sides, secure your space bun loosely with pins. This hairstyle is ideal for all hair types: long, short, thick, thin, wavy, or straight.

8. Space buns hairstyles for short hair

Space buns hairstyles for short hair. Photo: @_kathi.ko

Source: Instagram

Do you have short hair? Do not feel left out. Rock your space buns with pride by partitioning the hair into two equal spaces or in a zig-zag form to derive a ponytail. You can add a puffy hairband to it to achieve a full bun, depending on how big you want it to be.

9. Space buns short hair with fringe

Space buns short hair with fringe. Photo: @rosie_eleanor_hughes

Source: Instagram

Before dividing your strands into ponytails by the sides, remove a portion for the fringe at the front, depending on how full or scanty you want it to be. Pack the strands into side buns, and comb your fringe. You can add a bobby pin to make it stay in place.

10. Half up space buns

Half up space buns. Photo: @gloomyale

Source: Instagram

If you want to achieve half-up space buns, it means some other parts will be down. Getting this hairstyle done means ingraining two hairstyles into one. Partition your hair into two sides; do not pack everything into a ponytail. Weave the ones in the ponytail into buns and leave the unpacked ones dangling.

11. French braids with space buns

French braids with space buns. Photo: @kmeekobeauty

Source: Instagram

One thing is sure about French braids; they will make you stand out. So, why not spice up your space bun with French braids? Divide your strands into two, and take the top section from the side and French braid it. Also, pack the space bun at the ends and let the lower section flow free. Repeat the same process for the other side.

12. Twirled and twisted space buns

Twirled and twisted space buns. Photo: @megansprettyhairstyles

Source: Instagram

This is one of the easiest double buns to make. However, before you turn the ponytail into a space bun, twist and twirl them around and then make them into a bun. The style is suitable for both short and long hair.

13. Reverse French braid space buns

Reverse French braid space buns. Photo: @kembowsbeauty

Source: Instagram

Are space buns still a thing? Yes, and they can never go out of style. This is also true for the reverse French braids space buns. To make it, divide your hair at the centre, French braid from the bottom to the top and create double buns at the end of your head. As beautiful as this style is, you cannot use short hair for it.

14. Mini space buns

Mini space buns. Photo: @katie_alice1

Source: Instagram

Space buns with short hairstyles are worth making because of the short space between the two buns. Interestingly, it is easy to make and perfect for your next outing.

15. Space buns with dangling hair

Space buns with dangling hair. Photo: @ashley_jade_m

Source: Instagram

Do you know you do not have to pack all your hair when wearing a space buns hairstyle? You can choose to pack a part and allow the remaining to dangle.

16. Dutch braided half up and half down space bun

Dutch braided half up and half down space bun. Photo: @kirstenmci

Source: Instagram

To Dutch braid means to do a French reserve braid. Divide your strands into two parts, and Dutch braid it. Then, add a space bun at the end.

17. Tall space bun

Tall space buns. Photo: @embercosplay

Source: Instagram

Just as the name implies, the hairstyle is created to appear so tall. So, to do it, create space buns on both the sides of your head with your long hair; make it as tall as possible.

18. Zig-zag space bun

Zig-zag space buns. Photo: @tinnyfranco

Source: Instagram

Most space buns are divided into two sides equally. Nevertheless, to create this hairstyle, it will take a zig-zag partition. This is cute and trendy.

19. Zig-zag cornrow space buns

Zig-zag cornrow space buns. Photo: @goodjobjill

Source: Instagram

This is yet another unique way of styling your hair. Therefore, get out of the norm, and do something that makes people admire your beauty.

20. Ombre curls space buns

Ombre curls space buns. Photo: @luna.rave

Source: Getty Images

Do you want to make a space bun that catches everyone's attention? If yes, then dye your hair with a brown dye at the tip, the ponytail side, and use it to make a double bun.

21. Boho locs space buns

Boho locs space buns. Photo: @nancy_knows220

Source: Instagram

If you wear boho locs, you can also get creative with them by making them into space buns. The beauty of it is that the buns can face any direction of your choice. You could take it upward, sideways, or backward. Just choose whatever suits you best, and you are good to rock any occasion.

22. High up boho locs space buns

High up boho locs space buns. Photo: @yourfavlocstylist

Source: Instagram

You can do the boho locs space buns for your whole hair or pack the middle while leaving the remaining ones flowing. It gives you a unique look and draws people's attention naturally.

23. Flashy space buns

Flashy space buns. Photo: @clairsliverpool_shop

Source: Instagram

It is not enough to pack your hair into double buns, make a fashion statement and be the centre of attraction when you walk into a place by adding a little sparkle to your hair. After creating the usual space buns, add different accessories that sparkle to the roots to stand out.

24. Side space bun with front twists

Side space buns with front twists. Photo: @iampge (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

To get a distinct look, you can always try side space buns. To accomplish it, divide your hair in the middle, take a part of the strands to one side instead of the centre, and create a space bun. Do the same thing for the other side.

25. High space buns

High space buns. Photo: Victor Decolongon

Source: Getty Images

Are you tired of the usual space buns and want to try something new? Spice up your space buns by packing them up high, just like a high ponytail. It will change your overall look.

26. Single side space bun

Single side space buns. Photo: @the_marchhair

Source: Instagram

This is one of the unique hairstyles you can make. Although it is perfect for people with long hair, the beauty in you that it reveals makes others treat you look like the goddess they have been waiting for.

27. Low space buns

Low space buns. Photo: @a.tired.gemini

Source: Instagram

The low space bun hairstyle will make you look fabulous. So, just like packing a low ponytail style, pack a low space bun and look like a queen who just got married.

28. Clipped space buns

Clipped space buns. Photo; @katzbluezhaircandy

Source: Instagram

This style rocks a casual evening party. It makes you look simple yet elegant. Just get a hair clip of your choice and strategically fix it on your single or double buns to add beauty to your appearance.

29. Space bun with no part

Space buns with no part. Photo: @esteticamagazine

Source: Instagram

You can make this hairstyle by packing your hair in a side bun on each side without visibly parting the hair. It may look a little rough, but that is where the beauty lies.

30. Crochet braided space bun

Crochet braided space bun. Photo: @krownedbykiya

Source: Instagram

Although this can be a bit time-consuming, it is worth every moment spent on it. To make it, get a crochet braid for your hair and create a space bun. It is perfect for rocking for every occasion.

It can be daunting to choose the right hairstyle to wear, but the process has become seamless with space buns. To know the best side buns hairstyle for you, you can pick a style at random from the list above from time to time until you get the perfect pair for you. However, if you need some practical ways of styling your strands, you can watch space buns tutorial videos online too.

