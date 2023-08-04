A video of a group of pupils using their friends' braids like hubbly pipes has been doing the rounds online

The TikTok video shows a young man acing like he's at groove as he pretends to smoke hubbly before his peers join the fun

Smoking hubbly has become quite a social activity among young people and the TikTok post had many amused

Smoking hubbly is often seen as a more social activity than smoking cigarettes. People gather around a hookah to smoke and talk, which can create a sense of camaraderie. This can be especially appealing to young people who are looking for a way to fit in with their peers.

A group of pupils had a jol smoking their friend's braids like hubbly. Image: @cuttiey35/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows pupils smoking braids like hubbly

A video of a group of pupils using a friend's braids to mimic smoking hubbly at groove had social media users laughing out loud.

The footage posted on TikTok shows a young man 'pretending to smoke' his friend's braid as he dances to a tune. His other classmates soon join him as they all smoke the imaginary hubbly.

Watch the video below:

Hubbly or hookah lounges have become popular in recent years, and they often have a trendy atmosphere. This can make hubbly smoking seem more appealing to people who are interested in fashion and social status.

CANSA states that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), contrary to the popular belief that the smoke of a water pipe has little or no side effects and is less harmful than cigarette smoking, the smoke that emerges from a water pipe contains several toxins known to cause lung cancer, heart disease and other diseases.

Social media users react with laughter and jokes online

it's.yo.girl.fatimareplied:

"How many pipes is that, hubbly?."

Stickman174 said:

"Others were like Don't smoke alone bro" ."

Junior Sesinyi reacted:

"Why is no one talking about the guy who braided his hair ."

dokotela.oreo wrote:

"He didn’t even forget to block the Hubbly ."

richpablorsa commented:

"The other guy plays for both Bafana Bafana and banyana banyana ."

nala.africaa said:

"You can see the flavour is hitting."

Video of gorgeous sangoma jiving while making a hubbly has the people of Mzansi questioning everything

In another story, Briefly News reported that getting the calling is seen as a special gift in African culture. So, when people saw a sangoma lighting up a hubby and grooving in her sacred space, it threw them off just a little.

Being a sangoma comes with a lot of responsibility. Being able to guide people through ancestors is respected highly, and so many people look up to you as an example.

Twitter user @ronaldanele shared a clip of a beautiful young sangoma living her best life. Dressed in her traditional healer clothing and sitting in her sacred space, the babe lit up a hubbly while she jived to some vibey tracks. Not your average sangoma, for sure!

Source: Briefly News