A Zulu woman from Randburg complained that she moved from the townships to the suburbs to avoid loadshedding, only to worsen it.

She jokingly compared how difficult it is to live in the ‘burbs, where people have alternative energy sources!

The woman shared TikTok video of load-shedding woes

@u_zziii’s TikTok video touched many who live in the suburbs but do not have alternative energy sources like generators or solar panels. In her hilarious video, the funny tikTokker is pouring a packet of ice into her freezer to preserve her meat and prevent it from spoiling. She is also humorously sighing and crying because of the lengths she has to go to ensure her food does not get spoiled. Her caption is hilarious:

“POV: You moved from the township because the transformer was bombing every weekend to a white area, but now it’s been six days without electricity, and abelungu are not bothered because they are using their generators.”

Since the worsening of loadshedding, South Africans have had to find alternative energy means. Those who could afford resorted to installing solar panels, and others coughed up more money to purchase generators which consume a lot of petrol. However, this has harmed their pockets, as solar panels and generators are expensive.

Solar Installer tells Briefly News why solar is good during load-shedding

Eddy Mokobodi, the director of Sakisa Technology and Energy Group, which installs solar systems for households, schools and corporations, told Briefly News why solar energy is a good alternative.

"It's essential for people to invest in solar because we are facing an energy crisis which leads to people looking for alternative forms of energy. Having an excellent reliable solar system assists with black outs load-shedding and rising costs. The best way to get a sound solar system is to get an expert who can do a needs analysis so that they can understand how much power the house require, which will give them the correct sizes. Many houses differ in size and needs. The best thing to look for in a solar installer is track record, credibility and the certificate of compliance that is issued after installation as well as quality of goods installed in the system," he said.

Watch the video here:

South Africans weigh in on the load-shedding video

Netizens offered advice on what to do and shared their stories with her.

Xoliswa Innocentia N suggested:

“Call the municipality to come check if it’s not the cables. I feel you, sister. I’ve been there.”

Josti_lets praised her abelungus.

“My abelungus would never. We once had a power cut at 10:00 pm, and by 02:00 am, it was back.”

TinyCocoa added:

“My abelungus make sure that the power comes back after 15 minutes if it’s unscheduled.”

Owhzee said:

“Since moving in last year October, we’ve only had load shedding one. So I guess my abelungus are on another level.”

Maphakathi laughed.

“Me laughing in the location that never has load-shedding.”

Alexis shared a shocking story.

“Guys, there’s an area near my hometown where they haven’t had power since December until now. It’s about to get real.”

A woman uses gas heater for a stove

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman tired of loadshedding used a gas heater as a stove.

She turned her heater to the side and used the heat source to cook.

Netizens slammed her for being careless and lazy and said that gas stoves are not expensive.

