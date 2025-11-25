ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula Wins Court Case Against Brown Mogotsi
- The African National Congress's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, clinched a victory in his legal battle with North West businessman Brown Mogotsi
- Mbalula sued Mogotsi for defamation after Mogotsi alleged that Mbalula was involved in the death of businessman Wandile Bozwana
- Mogotsi has been ordered to retract his statements a second time after a court ordered him to retract his statements, and he did not
PRETORIA — The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled in favour of African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula in his case against North West businessman Brown Mogotsi. This was after Mbalula filed a lawsuit against Mogotsi.
According to News24, the High Court ruled on 25 November 2025 that Mogotsi's claims were false and defamatory. Mogotsi accused Mbalula of being responsible for the killing of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana.
He was also accused of benefiting financially from a housing tender scandal in the Free State. Mogotsi alleged that Mbalula was with Vusi Mathibela, the Mamelodi taxi boss who was convicted for the murder of Bozwana.
Mogotsi loses court case
Judge Jacobus Strydom ruled that Mogotsi portrayed Mbalula as untrustworthy, a murderer, lacking integrity, and corrupt. Strydom also pointed out that Mogotsi was previously ordered to retract the statements, but he did not. Mogotsi did not appear before the court when Strydom delivered the judgment.
Fikile Mbalula vs Brown Mogotsi
Mbalula approached the high court with an urgent application, asking the court to order Mogotsi to withdraw his statements. Mbalula also said that he feared for his life because the allegations may provoke those who were close to Bozwana to perform a misguided act of revenge. He denied that he had any disputes with Bozwana. He also denied that he travelled overseas with Mathibela.
Mogotsi said that Mbalula was using his name to target Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Mchunu was placed on special leave on 13 July 2025 after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu had ties to the underworld. Mogotsi hit back at Mbalula, who said that he was not a member of the ANC. He said that Mbalula borrowed R1 million from Mathibela, but he never paid it back.
Fikile Mbalula roasts Brown Mogotsi
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mbalula roasted Brown Mogotsi after Mogotsi appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Mbalula criticised his conduct during his testimony, which he gave after he was implicated in alleged corruption in the criminal justice system.
Mbalula spoke in Sedibeng in Gauteng during an event in Gauteng on 23 November 2025. The ANC held the 16th Sedibeng Regional Conference, where Mbalula spoke about Mogotsi. He said that Mbogotsi had run out of words during his testimony. He also mocked Mogotsi for allegedly saying that his testimony would expose criminals in the country.
