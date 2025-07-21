Morgan Mohlala's net worth: How rich is Sekhukhune's richest man?

Morgan Mohlala's net worth in rands is estimated to be between R200 million and R500 million, making him one of the richest men in the Sekhukhune District. The prominent logistics tycoon has made headlines for his lavish lifestyle, but he is also devoted to using his wealth to uplift the people of Limpopo.

I am living proof that success is possible — but no one should have to do it alone.

Key takeaways

Morgan Mohlala makes his money from business ventures in mining, logistics, and construction.

The multimillionaire gives back to his home province of Limpopo by empowering local entrepreneurs through the Morgan Mohlala Foundation.

Mohlala held an R9 million party for his 50th birthday in 2023, and owns a fleet of luxurious cars and three helicopters.

Morgan Mohlala's profile summary

Full name Mr. Morgan Mohlala Date of birth October 14, 1973 Age 51 years old (as of July 2025) Place of birth Shakung Village, Sekhukhune District, Limpopo, South Africa Siblings Doctor Mohlala, Joe Mohlala Profession Businessman, philanthropist

Morgan Mohlala's business in logistics contributes to his vast wealth

The Limpopo native established the Mamatho Mining and Logistics company, which employs over 500 people. His fleet of over 160 trucks transports minerals, mainly chrome, from Limpopo mines to other parts of South Africa and up to Maputo in Mozambique.

51-year-old Morgan Mohlala also co-owns BMG (Bo-Mohlala Projects) Group with his brothers, Doctor and Joe Mohlala. The siblings established the contractor company in 2003 to offer services like road construction and maintenance, plant hire, transport, civil construction and building, mining, and water reticulation.

Mohlala has a luxurious car collection

Apart from the hundreds of trucks owned by the Limpopo business tycoon, he has been spotted with several high-end cars. Some of the cars in his possession include a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a BMW X7 M60i xDrive, a Ferrari 812 Superfast, a Bentley Continental GT, a Rolls-Royce Dawn, and a Porsche 911 Turbo S. Mohlala also reportedly owns three helicopters.

Morgan Mohlala throws lavish birthdays

The Limpopo native is known for holding multi-million-rand birthday celebrations. In October 2022, he celebrated his 49th birthday with an R3 million bash. Morgan Mohlala went over the top for his 50th birthday party on October 14, 2023, which reportedly cost R9 million.

The self-made multi-millionaire was spotted wearing clothes worth R1.5 million, including a Dolce and Gabbana jacket that cost around R677,000. The party was held at The Ultimate on R37 at Ga-Phasha outside Burgersfort with a live broadcast by SABC Limpopo's Thobela FM.

The star-studded birthday party featured many of his friends from the entertainment industry, including Skeem Saam's Thabiso Molokomme and Muvhango's Dingaan Khumalo. Football legend Lucas Rabede was also in attendance, while performers included Mafikizolo, Big Zulu, Team Delela, and King Monada.

Mohlala launched a foundation to empower small businesses

The logistics tycoon established the Morgan Mohlala Foundation in early 2025 to provide growth opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs across the Limpopo province. The foundation provides funding support, business mentorship, and enterprise development workshops.

Morgan also aims to use the non-profit organisation to reduce the level of unemployment in the Limpopo region. His message on the foundation's official website reads:

As someone who once stood on the dusty streets with nothing but a dream and a few rands in my pocket, I understand the resilience, determination, and daily battles that come with starting and sustaining a small business in South Africa... When we support small businesses, we don't just fund individuals — we fund families, communities, and the future.

Mohlala plans to construct a road in Burgersfort

The Sekhukhune businessman is active in multiple community projects in Limpopo. He grew up in Shakung Village in the Sekhukhune District. In early 2025, he reportedly gave the three Gauta BMX boys R600,000 for cycling from Burgersfort to Cape Town.

During the launch of his foundation in May 2025 in Polokwane, Mohlala promised to build a road from Thokwane and Shakung villages to the R37. He said he would construct it using his resources, but asked the local government to put asphalt after he is done. The residents were happy with his plan, according to the Citizen.

He cares about the community. We plead with the government to support him in tarring the road, which is problematic and undrivable during rainy days.

Conclusion

Morgan Mohlala's net worth reflects his business success. The Limpopo native continues to be influential in the region's economic landscape through his entrepreneurial ventures and community investments.

