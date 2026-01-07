“Celebrating Our Culture”: Tweede Nuwe Jaar’s Lively Parade Sees Familiar Faces in the Crowd
- The annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar, now Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade, took place on 5 January 2026
- Familiar media personalities joined one of the minstrel groups, including Eastern Cape rapper Early B
- The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association initially took the City of Cape Town to court over the event, citing 'cultural erasure'
The streets of Cape Town were filled with colour on 5 January 2026 as residents and members of various Kaapse Klopse groups celebrated Tweede Nuwe Jaar, now the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade.
The annual cultural celebration in the Cape Coloured community, usually occurring on 2 January, brought familiar faces who joined Ashwin Willemse Orient Community Development Troupe as they marched in Green Point.
Content creator Shukr Hartzenberg uploaded a video on TikTok, giving people a glimpse of the festivities. Dressed in the group's green, purple, and white uniforms were rappers YoungstaCPT and Early B, content creators Uncle Cedric and Ghalieka Isaacs, and radio personality Peadon Smith.
Shukr wrote in the caption:
"Celebrating our culture, heritage and tradition in one of the most iconic ways. Danko to all the Lions for making this a memorable experience for all. Let's keep promoting positivity in the New Year!"
While celebrations on the day seemed to be successful, things weren't all sunshine and roses at the beginning of the year, when the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association took the City of Cape Town to court. The Association, which protested on Saturday, 3 January 2026, submitted a three-page memorandum and voiced concerns about 'cultural erasure' following venue changes and other issues.
The memorandum was submitted to Ricardo Mackenzie, the MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, who accepted and signed the document, and indicated that he had been in discussions with the City.
Watch the TikTok video posted on Shukr's account below:
