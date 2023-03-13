Famous social media star BruceDropEmOff is one of the biggest names online, especially on Twitch's streaming platform, where various other big names like Tyler Blevins, aka 'Ninja', and Raúl Álvarezm, aka 'AuronPlay'. Here are details about his professional and personal life.

The streamer has a massive 1.3 million followers on Twitch. Photo: @raycondones on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

BruceDropEmOff’s real name is Bruce Ray Condones, and he has become progressively famous over the years since he first began his Twitch account in 2016. Since then, he has become one of the platform's most recognisable figures.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Bruce Ray Condones Nickname ‘BruceDropEmOff’ Date of birth 23 September 2000 Age 22 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Riverdale, Georgia, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity (most widely reported) Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Height 180 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Children One son (unconfirmed) Profession YouTuber, streamer Native language English Net worth $2 million (most commonly reported) Social media profiles Instagram Twitter TikTok YouTube Twitch

His social media content mainly consists of live streams of general comedy and gameplay, with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Grand Theft Auto, Saint's Row, and The Walking Dead series all being firm favourites. He rose to prominence through live streams of Fortnite and Roblox games.

How old is BruceDropEmOff?

BruceDropEmOff’s age is 22 years at the time of writing. He turns 23 on 23 September of this year.

Where is BruceDropEmOff from?

The star hails from Riverdale, Georgia. It is still being determined where he currently resides.

BruceDropEmOff’s girlfriend

Although he is reportedly in a relationship with a lady named Dana, there is no other information surrounding his partner. According to online reports, they began dating in 2020.

Bruce makes a significant amount of his income on social media streaming. Photo: @raycondones on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

BruceDropEmOff’s height

Most online reports state his height is 180 cm. He weighs about 62 kg.

What is BruceDropEmOff known for?

He is known for his live streaming, where he plays various trending games with commentary and tips. He also records himself reacting to multiple videos online and creates comedy-based videos.

Is BruceDropEmOff in OTK?

BruceDropEmOff was part of a massive American content creation organisation called One True King (OTK), legally OTK Media, Inc., which had previously competed professionally in World of Warcraft.

However, following a live stream at the beginning of this year that grew him increasingly frustrated with negative comments about him working with controversial fellow streamer Mizkif, he announced on Twitter that announced on Twitter he was leaving the group.

When did Bruce join OTK?

He joined the group in March 2022 before leaving less than a year later.

How many subs does BruceDropEmOff have?

Considering Twitch is his primary focus, he has an impressive 1.3 million followers on the streaming platform under his professional moniker, @BruceDropEmOff as of 15 March 2023.

BruceDropEmOff’s profiles

Besides Twitch, BruceDropEmOff’s Twitter profile is @raycondones, with 570.5 thousand followers. His TikTok profile is under @BruceDropEmOff, with 792 thousand followers. You can also find him under his professional moniker on YouTube, with 973 thousand subscribers as of March 2023.

BruceDropEmOff may seem like a celebrity newcomer, but the talented streamer has been around for a few years, with his rise to stardom being consistent and steady.

READ ALSO: Who is Costa Titch? Songs, age, family, net worth, parents

Costa Titch, also known by his real name Constantinos Tsobanoglou, is a talented South African entertainer who recently passed away shortly after collapsing on stage. Briefly.co.za wrote about the life and times of the rapper before his life was tragically cut short, including his background, social media profiles and legacy.

Source: Briefly News