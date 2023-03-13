What is ImDontai's real name, and does he have a family?
ImDontai, real name Dontai Antony Ethridge, is an American YouTuber and Twitch gamer. His content entails reactions, film and series reviews, gaming, interviews, roasts, and random videos. The content creator currently has over 6.2 million combined YouTube subscribers and more than 1.25 billion views. How well do you know him away from social media?
Social media content creation has become one of the main sources of income for many young people across the globe. Internet users are eager to follow influencers with creative and engaging content. ImDontai's internet influence saw a quick rise when late rapper XXXTentacion gave him a shoutout in a 2017 song.
ImDontai's profiles summary and bio
|Real name
|Dontai Antony Ethridge
|Other names
|Bucky, ImStillDontai, ImDontai
|Date of birth
|2nd September 1992
|Age
|30 years in 2023
|Birth sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Norfolk, Virginia, United States
|Current residence
|United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Afro-American
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Gender
|Male
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Danielle (since August 2020)
|Children
|One, son Damir
|Siblings
|Three sisters
|Profession
|Twitch gamer, YouTuber
|YouTube channels
|ImDontai GamingImDontaiImStillDontai
|Combined YouTube subscribers
|Over 6.2 million as of March 2023
|Combined YouTube views
|Over 1.25 billion as of March 2023
|Other social media
|TwitchInstagramTwitterSpotify
How old is ImStillDontai?
The YouTube star was born on 2nd September 1992 in Norfolk, Virginia, United States. ImDontai's age is 30 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Virgo. He has three sisters, but little is known about his parents.
Who is ImDontai's wife?
Dontai Anthony Ethridge tied the knot with Danielle in August 2020 after dating for about nine years. They welcomed their first child, a boy called Damir, in February 2023.
ImDontai's Twitch
The content creator is a regular gamer on Twitch. His channel, @Im_Dontai, has garnered over 1.7 million followers as of March 2023.
How long has ImDontai been on YouTube?
The influencer established his first channel for gaming videos, @DontaiDizzy, in November 2009 but did not upload content until later. The account has garnered over 759 thousand subscribers and more than 65 million views.
Anthony uploaded his first YouTube video on 23rd April 2015 on his other account, @user-fu6kg4vn2p, reviewing Fifty Shades of Grey. The channel currently has more than 2.96 million subscribers and over 413 million views.
The content creator established his third YouTube account, @ImStillDontai4513, in May 2016. The channel's content is mainly reaction videos, and it currently has over 2.56 million subscribers and more than 775 million views.
Does ImDontai have Twitter?
His Twitter page, @WhoDontai, has over 291.2 thousand followers as of March 2023. He joined the Elon Musk-owned social media app in June 2020.
ImDontai's merch
Like many upcoming content creators, ImDontai has also taken advantage of his growing popularity to sell personalized merchandise. His SYX apparel collection includes denim jackets, hats, T-shirts, joggers, hoodies, shorts, jerseys, and flannels. Merchandise can be ordered from the syxshop.com website.
What is ImDontai's net worth?
His exact net worth is not known, but various online sources estimate it to be between $100,000 and $1.5 million. His sources of wealth include brand endorsements, social media content creation, and merchandise sales.
ImDontai's height
The YouTube star stands at 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) tall. He has black hair, which he often wears in Afro-mohawk twists and has dark brown eyes.
ImDontai is quickly becoming a huge influence on YouTube and Twitch. The father of one uploads content regularly on his various social media accounts.
READ ALSO: Wil Tabares' bio, age, relationship status, occupation, profiles, net worth
Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Mexican-American singer Wil Tabares. He is widely recognized for being the husband of Who's the Boss star, Danny Pintauro.
Tabares and Danny tied the knot in 2014 in a gay wedding ceremony held in Dana Point, California. Actor Danny previously came out as HIV positive in a 2015 Oprah interview.
Source: Briefly News