In an era where creativity meets sustainability, one woman's ingenious upcycling efforts have captured the hearts of many.

Dean, known on TikTok as @deanmakesthings, has taken the internet by storm with her remarkable talent for transforming used booze bottles into exquisite drinking glasses and vases.

Her innovative approach promotes environmental consciousness and showcases the endless possibilities of repurposing everyday items.

Amazing craft and talent

Dean’s latest video, which has gone viral on TikTok, demonstrates her meticulous process of converting discarded bottles into beautifully crafted glassware.

The video has garnered significant attention and praise from viewers, particularly South Africans who are in awe of her craftsmanship.

See the video on TikTok below:

Netizens were stunned by her talent

The response to Dean’s video has been overwhelmingly positive, with users from all over South Africa expressing their admiration and support:

MaDladlacommented:

"Nara Smith wamabhodlela❤️"

ntlear also noted:

"An adventurous intelligent woman I know."

Mokgadi Musi advised @Deanmakesthings to:

"Do these n savanna n sell to clubs n restaurants please."

user3176992814102 was in awe of the creator:

"You’re a superstar "

Masego Raboroko noted:

"Iced coffee would be great in that one ✨ I love your work chomi! ❤️"

AdaobiwakaboAbia was ready to make a purchase:

"Malini?"

@penene also wanted to get her hands on the upcycled glasses:

"Sell me six please. "

The creator's work has not only impressed social media users

Her work has also sparked interest in potential commercial avenues, with Ice Tropez reaching out to her in the comments.

Many other commenters have suggested that her creations would be perfect for clubs and restaurants, envisioning a market where eco-friendly and stylish glassware could thrive.

