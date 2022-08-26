A viral video has South Africans scratching their heads trying to figure out how a Renault Clio was 'driving' in KwaZulu-Natal seemingly with no driver

The person recording the video doesn't show the viewers if there is another vehicle in front of the Clio however

Many South Africans couldn't fathom how the French hatchback was able to drive, while some said the car was being towed

A viral video has many South Africans baffled as to how a car with no driver was able to keep up with traffic on a KwaZulu-Natal road.

A bizarre video shows no one in the driver's seat of a Renault Clio driving on the road. Image: Twitter

Source: UGC

The video shows the car seemingly idling at a traffic light before executing a right turn, reports the Twitter account @Luyanda__Msomi.

Watch the clip below:

The camera angle doesn't provide any footage of the front of the car; therefore, many viewers don't realise the car is being towed. That explains the reason for there being no driver.

Here are some of the best reactions to the video by South Africans:

@Blaqk_X said:

"I see that Bree Cat has bought a car, congratulations are in order."

@Oh_Yenkosi said:

"Me driving any car."

@ItzTrigga012 said:

"Mxm probably being towed."

@ohitsnomsa said:

"This just took me back to the time on Twitter when a cat was allegedly driving taxis. I say allegedly cause I don’t want to get sued by the cat."

Source: Briefly News