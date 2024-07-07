A viral video on social media shows the moment a man baths a massive snake on the floor of where he lives

The @AMAZINGNATURE X page posted the astonishing video, giving the heebie-jeebies to online users

It attracted a staggering view count — 12.5 million in its first 24 hours — as netizens reacted to the creepy scenes

Few things in life still stun the imagination, but the guts to bathe a giant snake without the fear of being suffocated or swallowed whole defies logic.

Another viral video of a man casually bathing a massive snake has sparked alarm and curiosity.

The @AMAZINGNATURE X page posted the now-viral clip, giving the heebie-jeebies to all who saw it.

The caption read:

"Why? Just why?"

Netizens attempted to respond to the simple yet loaded questions by taking in the incomprehensible scenes before them.

Although the exact origin of the 15-second footage is unknown, it captures the moment of what looks like an Indonesian man washing a snake down.

It starts with him squatting down beside it in the bathing area of a house with water running from a hosepipe.

He is seen taking what appears to be shampoo and pouring it into his hand before getting to work on the creature after cupping a small amount of water.

He rubs the slimy serpent down from its neck, moving to its head and further down the length of its extensive body.

The snake wriggles subtly as he does this, even curling behind his neck in a half-hearted attempt, clearly attached to its handler.

Viral snake clip breaks internet

Small wonder the incredible footage broke the internet. Since it was posted about 24 hours ago, it has garnered a staggering 12.5 million hits.

It had also gained over 23000 likes, 3800 reposts, 3700 bookmarks, and 1100 comments when publishing this story.

Briefly News looks at some of the slithery reactions below.

@productions86 wrote:

"How is it not biting him?!?!"

@TheBaconOvrlord said:

"Probably mostly because they [snakes] stink."

@NilBerlin mentioned:

"He doesn't appreciate life — my first guess."

@DonnaBr61193989 reacted:

"Snakes can be stinky. Clean snakes are probably better."

@salomondrin offered:

"Is that Head & Shoulders or Pert Plus!?"

Source: Briefly News