This shopping haul is a plug the girlies need, from trendy sneakers to chic and affordable heels

In a video posted by @fatima_preorder, a personal shopper sparked vibrant engagement from followers and customers

Fans praised the quality and asked the personal shopper how they could access the shoes

This personal shopper has got Mzansi mesmerised by her SHEIN shoe haul.

From stylish heels to trendy sneakers, she showcased a variety of shoes, leaving her followers in awe.

Many were ready to buy from her or even be able to access the shoes via the Shein app and place their orders already.

The shoes were a social media hit

The video posted by @fatima_preorder showcased the variety and style of Shein's shoe offerings and highlighted the enthusiastic community of shoppers and fans engaging with the content.

Mandisa Lings couldn't contain her excitement over the quality of the shoes:

"Obsessed with MOTF quality 😍"

Mmabatho_M praised the shoe and song choice:

"All the shoes are nice, including the song u added to this vlog! 👌💯"

Ay_phyce was interested in some of the items from the haul:

"Code for the first black heel, please and the sneakers."

escillcloset_mw 🛍 also noted:

"Which SHEIN shoe storefronts do you recommend?"

zimmie90 asked about the comfort and fit

"Hi, sis. Are the shoes comfortable?"

Blackgurl 🫶🖤also wanted to place an order:

"Please how many days or weeks does it take to deliver?"

SA woman unveils July Shein haul & tax bill costs in a video, leaving Mzansi stunned

Briefly News reported that a babe showed off her July Shein and the tax prices she paid; the online community loved the hun's items.

The TikTok clip gained massive attraction on social media, gathering many views, likes and comments.

@stacemau shared a clip unveiling the items she purchased from the leading online store Shein. The young lady said she made two orders; one was R1 378, used by Buffalo, and her customs amounted to R135.14. @stacemau's next set of orders was R868 using iMile, and customs was R116.92.

People reacted to the lady's footage and rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

