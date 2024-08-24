A little girl got emotional after her father's big boy purchase at Rustenburg's BMW car dealership

The pair had been enjoying their complimentary drinks when the big moment registered in the young one's head

Mzansi got a bit teary, too, after watching the heartwarming video

A Rustenburg car dealership saleswoman shared a sweet clip of a proud daughter getting emotional after her father bought a whip from BMW. The pair were quite teary as they welcomed a new member into their family.

A little got emotional after her dad purchased a BMW. Image: @queenglowthesaleslady

Source: TikTok

The daughter calmed herself down with the dealership's complimentary drink but left Mzansi teary with her reaction.

SA reacts to clip of young girl emotional after dad buys BMW

A father took her daughter to pick up the newest member of their family. They headed to Rustenburg's BMW dealership to claim the dad's big boy purchase.

As they enjoyed their complimentary drinks, it hit the little girl that her father would now be driving a luxurious whip. Her pride translated into tears as she walked closer to her dad's car.

The dad was all smiles as he went to claim what was his from a sales lady, Gloria. The lady shared the heartwarming clip on her TikTok with the caption:

"Look at God. Congratulations."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to little girl emotional after dad buys car

Social media users got teary after watching the little one's reaction towards her father's victory moment:

@user7696795349506 commented:

"She knows daddy struggles."

@zanazee37 chose a suitable TikTok position:

"My job is to cry with strangers on TikTok."

@Caroline Blessie translated the little girl's emotion:

"Behind those tears is a tiny voice that prays, 'Lord you are the Provider, may you protect my dad and us a family.' Congratulations."

@El Gran shared kind words:

"This guy is the most humble and friendliest person I have ever met. Thabo Moleba. Such a beautiful spirit. Always ready to help and share a kind word. God bless him."

