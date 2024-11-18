“Somebody Is Lying”: SA Sceptical After Seeing Photo of ‘Large Snake’ Spotted in Orange River
- A man on Facebook shared a picture of a metres-long object randomly floating in the Orange River
- While he didn't say it was a snake, the shape of the object mimicked the slithering creature
- While some people thought it was a fake snake, others shared their opinions of the unknown object in the water
Like many rivers, the waters of the Orange River likely conceal countless creatures that remain unknown and unseen to humans. However, scepticism kicked in when a man claimed to have spotted a long, mysterious object in the river.
Something's in the water, but what?
Facebook user Sandile Hadebe took to his account to share a photo of something he saw in South Africa's longest river. The object appeared to be metres long, resembling a snake. However, no proof was provided that it was a slithering creature and could have most likely been a fake.
Take a look at the picture below:
Internet users react to 'large snake' in Orange River
The viral post had thousands of social media users rushing to the comment section with humorous messages about the 'creature' in the water, while others shared their scepticism and guesses about what it could be.
Lallie Boshoff shared their take on the picture, writing:
"It's an AI snake. Very uncommon for the Orange River area but totally believable for people in Gauteng."
An adamant Boss Zonke commented:
"It can't be nothing but a black mamba."
Ashlyne Ngcobo humorously told Sandile:
"Go closer, please. We can't see it properly."
Rassire Tonny Mulaudzi wrote in the comment section:
"You had a chance of a lifetime encounter. All you did was take one blurry picture. What about a video? Somebody is lying."
Pieter Keulder comically told the online community:
"This snake is very common. It is also coiled next to farmhouses. It is called a thick black PVC irrigation pipe."
Mpho Limetech Sefike said to the man who posted the picture:
"A video will be more convincing."
