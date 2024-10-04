“Get Life Cover for Them”: Internet Laughs After Man Hides 2 Snakes in Trash, Frightens Workers
- A man shared a video on TikTok pranking a few workers by hiding two rubber snakes in a pile of trash
- After seeing the fake snakes, the frightful men ran away, with one somersaulting into a bin
- Many members of the online community found the video hilarious, sharing their thoughts in the comments
Many people have a huge fear of snakes, and even spotting a rubber one can send chills down their spines. One man took advantage of this common fear, scaring workers by cleverly hiding the snakes in a pile of trash.
Snake prank scares workers
Alois Greifeneder, an entrepreneur in Namibia, uploaded a video on his TikTok account (@aloiscalazerosgre) of himself pulling a prank using rubber snakes.
In the video, the prankster puts the two snakes on a dirt pile, placing a black bag on top to hide the scary toys. The clip then cuts to a few workers sorting the trash, with one lifting the black bag to see the frightening surprise.
Although it looked like a staged act, all the workers fled in fear. One person even somersaulted into a bin.
Alois, who regularly posts videos pranking his colleagues, wrote in his caption:
"Something sneaky in the trash. Snake vibes."
Watch the video below:
Internet users laugh at snake prank
Many social media users rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the man's prank on the workers.
@tinayetimzbirukai wrote with a laugh:
"The guys fixing the car don't even know why they are running. They just want to be out of there."
@absai.tileinge thought the video was hilarious, writing:
"Prank of the year."
Talking about the one man's hiding spot, @user6910098216917 said:
"Of course, the bin is the safest place ever."
@lollipops.86 laughed at the prank and said:
"Ai, julle. Please get life cover for them."
@0001alfreddaries found the clip funny, writing:
"They are done working. Traumatic experience."
While others laughed, @teamndlazitha thought the prank was staged:
"Acting. Notice the guys fixing the car are already waiting for the moment."
Man scares mechanics with rubber snake
Briefly News also reported that Alois brought a rubber snake to his workshop and frightened his mechanics.
The man pulled off the prank when he threw the fake snake at the workers who were moving a car. People in the video's comment section could not help but laugh, while some shared concerns about the location of the prank.
