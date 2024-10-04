A man shared a video on TikTok pranking a few workers by hiding two rubber snakes in a pile of trash

After seeing the fake snakes, the frightful men ran away, with one somersaulting into a bin

Many members of the online community found the video hilarious, sharing their thoughts in the comments

A man pranked a few men by hiding rubber snakes in the trash. Images: @aloiscalazero



Many people have a huge fear of snakes, and even spotting a rubber one can send chills down their spines. One man took advantage of this common fear, scaring workers by cleverly hiding the snakes in a pile of trash.

Snake prank scares workers

Alois Greifeneder, an entrepreneur in Namibia, uploaded a video on his TikTok account (@aloiscalazerosgre) of himself pulling a prank using rubber snakes.

In the video, the prankster puts the two snakes on a dirt pile, placing a black bag on top to hide the scary toys. The clip then cuts to a few workers sorting the trash, with one lifting the black bag to see the frightening surprise.

Although it looked like a staged act, all the workers fled in fear. One person even somersaulted into a bin.

Alois, who regularly posts videos pranking his colleagues, wrote in his caption:

"Something sneaky in the trash. Snake vibes."

Watch the video below:

Internet users laugh at snake prank

Many social media users rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the man's prank on the workers.

@tinayetimzbirukai wrote with a laugh:

"The guys fixing the car don't even know why they are running. They just want to be out of there."

@absai.tileinge thought the video was hilarious, writing:

"Prank of the year."

Talking about the one man's hiding spot, @user6910098216917 said:

"Of course, the bin is the safest place ever."

@lollipops.86 laughed at the prank and said:

"Ai, julle. Please get life cover for them."

@0001alfreddaries found the clip funny, writing:

"They are done working. Traumatic experience."

While others laughed, @teamndlazitha thought the prank was staged:

"Acting. Notice the guys fixing the car are already waiting for the moment."

Man scares mechanics with rubber snake

