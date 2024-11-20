“Jonah Is That You”: Whale Washes Up at Hout Bay Beach, SA Reacts to Viral Video

A whale washed up on Hout Bay’s beach, and the footage went viral on social media, leaving many people intrigued

Residents of Cape Town woke up to an unexpected sight on Sunday morning. A dead humpback whale had been transported through Constantia from Hout Bay.

A humpback whale lay lifeless on the shore of Hout Bay Beach in a TikTok video. Image: @marcellolouw

Whale washes up at Hout Bay in Cape Town

According to reports, the 14-meter sea creature washed up on the beach at Hout Bay earlier that day, and city officials moved quickly to remove it.

This was done to prevent any shark activity, unpleasant smells, or potentially hazardous situations. TikTok user @marcellolouw gave viewers a glimpse of the dead humpback whale, which can be seen lying ashore at Hout Bay.

The startling video of the whale lying lifeless on the shoreline has captivated social media users and sparked discussions about marine life conservation.

SA reacts to dead humpback whale in Cape Town

The video, which has garnered over 993k views, sparked a buzz among viewers who expressed sadness and curiosity about what might have caused the whale's death.

Boituumelo Tumisang cracked a joke, saying:

"Jonah is that you?"

Slindile_kaJehhova said:

"Something bad is coming this is not good for us humans."

Retha Baby wrote:

"Finally, something exciting happens in SA."

The Benjamin 5750 expressed:

"Is that thing dead? If it is, then you have to run because the gas in its body will build up, it will explode. And it can kill you."

Ta_Base commented

"When it’s like this, it can explode anytime."

