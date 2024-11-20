“Jonah Is That You”: Whale Washes Up at Hout Bay Beach, SA Reacts to Viral Video
- A whale washed up on Hout Bay’s beach, and the footage went viral on social media, leaving many people intrigued
- The clip sparked a huge buzz on the internet, gaining massive traction and gathering loads of views
- Netizens reacted by rushing to the comments section to express their thoughts, with some even cracking jokes
Residents of Cape Town woke up to an unexpected sight on Sunday morning. A dead humpback whale had been transported through Constantia from Hout Bay.
Whale washes up at Hout Bay in Cape Town
According to reports, the 14-meter sea creature washed up on the beach at Hout Bay earlier that day, and city officials moved quickly to remove it.
This was done to prevent any shark activity, unpleasant smells, or potentially hazardous situations. TikTok user @marcellolouw gave viewers a glimpse of the dead humpback whale, which can be seen lying ashore at Hout Bay.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
The startling video of the whale lying lifeless on the shoreline has captivated social media users and sparked discussions about marine life conservation.
Watch the clip below:
SA reacts to dead humpback whale in Cape Town
The video, which has garnered over 993k views, sparked a buzz among viewers who expressed sadness and curiosity about what might have caused the whale's death.
Boituumelo Tumisang cracked a joke, saying:
"Jonah is that you?"
Slindile_kaJehhova said:
"Something bad is coming this is not good for us humans."
Retha Baby wrote:
"Finally, something exciting happens in SA."
The Benjamin 5750 expressed:
"Is that thing dead? If it is, then you have to run because the gas in its body will build up, it will explode. And it can kill you."
Ta_Base commented
"When it’s like this, it can explode anytime."
Whale in Cape Town V&A waterfront stuns SA
Briefly News previously reported that a whale was out and about near a popular spot in Cape Town. Many people were floored by the video that went viral on TikTok.
The whale sighting in Cape Town had netizens buzzing. People shared speculations about the marine creature's health. A TikTok video by @viralvoyager.co shows a whale at the V&A Waterfront. In the video, the whale looked very close to the buildings.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za