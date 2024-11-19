“Proof of Residence”: Mzansi Cracks Jokes Seeing Video of Men Moving a Shack

A woman from Tsakane in Gauteng shared a video of a group of men attempting to move a shack

The six determined men put their all into lifting the blue structure to take it to another location

Members of the online community found the comical video amusing and cracked jokes in the comments

A group of men comically tried to move a shack to another location. Images: @_zoemella / TikTok, Tim Robberts / Getty Images

Though some shacks may lack the perfect structure, they often serve their purpose creatively and surprisingly. This was hilariously evident when a group of men attempted to lift and move a shack to a new location, sparking laughter from onlookers.

An uplifting situation

A TikTok user named Zoe took to her account (@_zoemella) to share a hilarious video of six Tsakane men moving a shack. According to Zoe, who was asked for an update on the shack, the structure cracked. However, the damage wasn't captured on camera.

Watch the video below:

Men moving shack amuses internet users

Several local social media users who watched the comical video rushed to the comment section to joke about the shack the men had to move.

@masango_06 jokingly said:

"When Home Affairs asks for proof of residence."

@cranky_biskit_ painted a scenario in the comments:

"Imagine coming home after a long day, and your house is gone. Yoh."

@chumagugu laughed and told app users:

"In South Africa, we have portable houses. If you don't get along with your neighbours, you can simply take your house and put it somewhere else and start a whole new life."

After seeing the location of where the video was taken, @taakatso said:

"This can’t be Tsakane. I refuse."

@melz1509_ndlovu wrote with humour:

"They're repossessing the house."

@gods_stongest_solider laughed and asked the public:

"So, no one is going to talk about the solar panel on top?"

Men lift shack to move it away from Cape Town floods

Last year, Briefly News reported about a similar situation in which a group of men helped move a shack because the homeowner didn't have enough money for a new house after the floods in Cape Town.

The video of the men lifting the shack amused online users, who shared their thoughts in the comments.

