When you thought you'd seen it all, then, boom, South Africans give you something new to smile about

A video of men carrying a shack with their hands was shared on TikTok, leaving the online community in stitches

Social media users created jokes around the post, making it more amusing

A hun shared a video of a moving shack carried by six men. Image: @nwamongweguwela

A viral video of a group of men walking down a street with a vast shack had many people sharing their amusement after seeing

The video was posted on TikTok by user @nwamongweguwela, who also shared how much she loved our country.

SA gents carry the mission well

In the funny video, the six gents move in what looks like the main road of the shack community and end as they are about to take a break.

Watch the video below:

The viral video receives love

After watching the video, the online community did not waste time commenting. The clip reached 1.6M views and almost 4K comments from social media users who detailed:

User @Maqwabe was among those who joined the jokes, adding:

"This is what we call proof of residence 🤣😂."

User @jayletswaba added:

"Pov: When ur tired of your neighbours, you just take your house and leave🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

User @ashira684 was left in awe, commenting:

"🤣😂😂🤣 Hayi ke i South Africa yi Movie yangempela ke lena (in the true sense."

User @4deephouselover joined the fun, adding:

"They didn't believe me at the police station when I told them I got hijacked and they ran away with my house 😭."

User @wandilehlatshwayo30 shared:

"When you ask majita to make a plan for you bcoz she's coming😂."

User @boitumelo_melo_makhubalo

"I said I'm relocating and someone said I know local guys who can do it cheaper😉"

A Mzansi man impresses social media users with his shack version of a mansion

In another article reported by Briefly News, a man wowed the online community by showing off his gorgeous, 20K-valued shack.

The gent left social media users applauding him, while others felt the shack had more value and was a win as it was cheaper than a bond or rental.

