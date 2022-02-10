A young Mzansi woman took responded to a Twitter thread about worst date experiences by sharing hers

In the tweet, she detailed how a guy took her to his res room to listen to his rap music and said all the songs were awful

Online users reacted to her awkward date with laughter and some women expressed that they felt her pain

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

First dates are infamous for being awkward and tricky. A lady took to social media to detail her worst date experience recently.

A young lady shared her worst first date experience with a rapper on Twitter. Image: @naledimashishi / Twitter

Source: Twitter

Responding to a Twitter thread about worst date experiences, online user @naledimashishi shared how a guy she had gone out with took her to his res room to listen to some rap music he had produced. Judging by her tweet the music was not up to her taste and she did not have a great time.

“He brought me back to his res room so I could listen to the “rap” music he produced and uploaded onto his SoundCloud channel. The songs were all bad, he made me listen to like 4, and he rapped along and kept hyping them up,” said the young woman on the tweet.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps feel her pain

Online users responded to the post with laughs and humour. Several female users said they related to the challenges that come with dating an aspiring musician.

@Frank__4k asked:

“So you didn’t know he makes music before the date? nako engwe basadi just put themselves in these situations.”

@khangelwam1 responded:

“Kanti what is the date for? Do you even know what a date is?”

@DenilsonMentoor reacted:

“I'm sorry this happened to you.”

@AnastaciaMatleb said:

“Sounds like you might have a story to tell. Did you have a rapper for a friend?”

@KaraboMoon wrote:

“That's why I don't like rappers shame.”

@SotholeMa reacted:

“I want nothing to do with those people I have no patience shame.”

@Chidocee1 commented:

“And you have to smile through the pain shem so that you don't break their spirit.”

Man shares how waiter saved him from a very expensive 1st date

In more funny first date stories, Briefly News previously reported that many can relate to the nerves and pressure to make a good first impression when going on a first date. A man recently shared how grateful he was of a waiter who saved him from a very costly first date experience.

Online user @masaun_k shared his experience by responding on a Twitter thread by @ThatDakari who asked his followers what’s the worst thing a woman has done on the first date.

She literally asked what was their most expensive drink. The waiter met my eyes and the bro code kicked in. He just kept saying everything was out of stock. God bless him where he is now. I went back to give him a tip but he declined,” responded @masaun_k.

Source: Briefly News