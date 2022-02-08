A man took to social media to share how his waiter saved him from overspending to impress his date

@masaun_k shared his experience on a Twitter thread by @ThatDakari who asked his followers the worst thing a woman has done on the first date

He said his date had asked for the restaurant’s most expensive drink and the waiter said everything was out of stock

Many can relate to the nerves and pressure to make a good first impression when going on a first date. A man recently shared how grateful he was of a waiter who saved him from a very costly first date experience.

Online user @masaun_k shared his experience by responding on a Twitter thread by @ThatDakari who asked his followers what’s the worst thing a woman has done on the first date.

“She literally asked what was their most expensive drink. The waiter met my eyes and the bro code kicked in. He just kept saying everything was out of stock. God bless him where he is now. I went back to give him a tip but he declined,” responded @masaun_k.

Online users responded with similar sentiments to the tweet saying the waiter did well for spotting the red flag and looking out for the man.

@BobaraMarley reacted:

“He real af.”

@BreezyCakez said:

I love this!! That inconsiderate woman can kick rocks.”

@liam_oooo commented:

“This man is a hero.”

@NathanAliyu wrote:

“What are brothers for! Kudos.”

@moscowdollar123 replied:

“He is a legend.”

@diminki said:

“Wanted to taste drinks she could never afford on your budget.”

Woman forced to quarantine with her blind date after her city goes into lockdown

Briefly News previously reported that the idea of a blind date is already nerve-wracking enough so you can imagine the shock of a 34-year-old woman who was forced to quarantine with her blind date after their city went into lockdown while they were together.

It is reported that the woman had been having dinner at her date's home when the city suddenly banned all residents from travelling.

She took to Douyin, China's version of TikTok, to share videos of the unusual ordeal. In the clips she can be seen documenting the meals he has been preparing for her.

The Business Insider said that the woman was set up on a series of ten blind dates by her parents on a recent visit home.

