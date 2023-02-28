Robert Irwin, son of Steve Irwin, rescued a snake stuck in a fence, as seen in a viral TikTok video

Netizens were not surprised by the ease with which he handled the situation, and some commented on his family's reputation with animals

The video showed the popular Australian personality's fearlessness and skill in dealing with dangerous wildlife

Poor guy got tangled up in the fence. @robertirwin/@TikTok

Source: TikTok

Just another day in the life of Robert Irwin, son of the late Australian legend Steve Irwin. He has also created quite the name for himself in his father's mould as one who is truly fearless in the presence of some of the most dangerous wildlife known to man. And he showed just that in a recent viral post on TikTok.

Robert Irwin rescues local from a python

"Got a call about a snake stuck in the fence," he says on the video as he makes his way to the fence covered by a massive tree. This would be an anxiety-inducing moment for most audiences, but not when Robert Irwin is on the job.

You can see the video for yourself below:

Netizens were hardly surprised about how easily the situation was resolved

If we hadn't already known who his father was, we would've speculated it to be Chuck Norris. Audiences have seen this movie before. The wildlife crisis is a walk in the park for this man. Here is what some people had to say about the video:

@user5794990772698 said:

“DON’T TOUCH A SNAKE”….. wait….. it’s who?… oh Irwin…. Nevermind, carry on."

@Cailey Miller added:

"It’s like all animals know to be chill when it’s the Irwins."

@Laraia98 said:

"Bro is a spitting image of his father."

@coltn commented:

"I was going to get mad that you didn't check if it was venomous, then I looked at who I was watching."

A massive snake gets pulled from the wheel arch

Australia isn't the only place with giant snakes. Briefly News reported on a group of South African men pulling a massive snake from the wheel arch of a car. Mzansi peeps did not hesitate to say they would have burned the car with the snake and ran, never looking back.

This is not something they would have ever dealt with. The comments are hilarious. Take a look:

@tawazwilson said:

“White folks are just on another level when it comes to catching wildlife animals.”

