Fumi Desalu, an actress based in the United Kingdom, has encouraged ageing ladies who are yet to achieve their goals or targets to keep pressing on.

Fumi, who doubles up as a model, said she got her breakthrough later in life, adding that she now prays to God for longer life to fulfil her purpose.

For instance, Taking to her Facebook on Thursday, July 29, the 52-year-old disclosed that she found the love of her life and got married at 40.

"Everything happened to me in later life and I have a funny feeling there’s more to come, so every day all I pray for is a long life," said Fumi.

Fumi, who got engaged to Ole Desalu-Vold, said she got pregnant at 48 and was blessed with one baby boy identified as Adrian at the age of 49.

The Hollywood actress added that she started her YouTube channel at the age of 45, but while 52, her channel grew from 50,000 to 165,000 subscribers in just two months.

Despite building her beauty career for years, the television presenter said she got two major deals with leading beauty brands in the UK while aged 50 and 51.

"Just because it’s delayed does not mean it is denied, keep going sis," said Fumi.

Avoid dating ladies aged under 25

In a separate story, relationship coach Benjamin Zulu advised men to avoid dating women who are younger than 25 years old.

Zulu said women younger than 25 are not yet matured and are in the exploration stage of their lives and as such, they cannot commit to a serious romantic relationship.

The psychotherapist said dating such women brings chaos and mayhem because their brains are yet to mature and stabilise enough to accommodate a serious affair.

