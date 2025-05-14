A heartwarming video shows Afrikaner boys greeting President Cyril Ramaphosa with enthusiasm and respect, including one young man who removes his cap before shaking hands

The wholesome moment comes at a time when tensions exist over Donald Trump's refugee offer to Afrikaners, making this display of respect particularly meaningful

Social media users praised the youngsters' proper upbringing and manners, with many noting how the cap removal showed traditional South African values of respecting elders

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Two young Afrikaner boys made the news when they greeted President Ramaphosa respectfully. Images: @athigeleba

Source: TikTok

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa received an unexpectedly warm welcome from Afrikaner youngsters during a recent public appearance, with one young man's respectful gesture catching everyone's attention in a video shared by content creator @athigeleba on TikTok this May.

The Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency regularly shares content about the president's public engagements, but this particular moment struck a chord with viewers across the country.

The video shows excited school children, both in uniform and casual clothes, approaching the president to greet him and shake his hand, with one young man notably removing his cap before meeting Ramaphosa, a traditional sign of respect in South African culture.

The interaction has drawn particular attention given recent political developments surrounding the Afrikaner community. With tensions emerging over American President Donald Trump's offer to grant refugee status to Afrikaners claiming discrimination in South Africa, this spontaneous display of respect from young Afrikaners towards President Ramaphosa has been seen as particularly meaningful.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Despite many South Africans expressing dissatisfaction with the country's current challenges and the government's handling of various issues, these youngsters chose to show proper manners and excitement when meeting their president.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Symbol of unity despite challenges

This genuine moment arrives during South Africa's 30th year of democracy, following Ramaphosa's recent State of the Nation Address, where he acknowledged both the country's achievements and ongoing struggles.

While load-shedding, unemployment, and crime remain pressing concerns for citizens, the young Afrikaner children's respectful behaviour demonstrates that traditional values of respect for leadership persist amongst South Africa's youth, regardless of political disagreements or community tensions.

The simple act of removing a cap has become a symbol of hope that respect and unity can transcend current divisions.

Two young Afrikaner boys went viral on TikTok for their respectful display when meeting the SA president, Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: @athigeleba

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the respectful display

@Mazulu gushed:

"So impressed by the humility of the young man taking off his cap while greeting our president 😊 A great example of respect."

@Deidre questioned:

"He has never visited the farmers before. What's happening now?"

@Tumi M praised:

"Real South Africans... Morals... Taking his cap off."

@Joe Cole quipped:

"Here are real farmers, not those car guards who left for the USA."

@Lindi Batsegi shared proudly:

"My son goes to that school, so proud of you, boys."

@Naledi ya Batswana🇿🇦 exclaimed:

"Oh my God, they took their hats off when greeting him. This is our way of showing respect for our elders 😍😍😍"

Other stories about Ramaphosa

Briefly News recently reported on President Ramaphosa responding to a student who called him by his nickname "Cupcake" during a golf outing, with the president passing the vibe check.

recently reported on President Ramaphosa responding to a student who called him by his nickname "Cupcake" during a golf outing, with the president passing the vibe check. The president made international headlines when he called the election of Pope Leo XIV a profound moment for Catholics worldwide.

Ramaphosa has maintained that Afrikaners aren't being persecuted in South Africa despite Trump's refugee offer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News