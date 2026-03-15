Rulani Mokwena has broken his silence after deciding to part ways with MC Algers, while spending just eight months with the club

The Algerian giants confirmed the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach's decision to leave the club after a few months with them

The South African tactician has been recently linked with a return to the Premier Soccer League years after leaving the country

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has decided to part ways with MC Alger after spending just eight months with the Algerian giants.

The South African tactician joined the North African side after leaving Wydad Athletic Club before the end of last season.

He started well at the club winning the Algerian Super Cup, but the team suffered early exits from both the Algerian Cup and the CAF Champions League.

In the Champions League they failed to qualify from the group stage after losing to Sundowns in their last group game on Saturday, 14 February, 2026.

Mokwena reacts after leaving MC Alger

Mokwena took to his official Instagram page to bid an emotional farewell to MC Alger and their fans after his departure was officially announced by the club on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

In his farewell note, he expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to work at such a historic institution and thanked the players, staff, and passionate supporters for their commitment throughout his time with the team.

The former Orlando Pirates coach highlighted the strong bonds created through honesty, dedication, and shared belief, describing them as the most lasting memories of his journey at the club.

Mokwena also praised the incredible atmosphere created by MC Alger fans, particularly at their home stadium, noting that hearing supporters sing “Ballon et Cinema” remains one of the most moving moments of his career.

Although he admitted the chapter ended with some sadness, Mokwena said he leaves with immense gratitude for having been part of the club’s family, even if only for a short period.

He concluded by wishing the team, players, and supporters continued success in the future.

Mokwena links with PSL return

Mokwena has been tipped on several occasions to consider making a return to the Premier Soccer League after leaving Sundowns a few years ago.

The former Wydad AC head coach was recently tipped to replace Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates, but the club opted for former Marumo Gallants coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. He has recently been tipped to a perfect manager for Bafana Bafana and also Kaizer Chiefs, who are currently struggling in the Betway Premiership.

A return to the PSL for Mokwena would have to hold on, as he has reportedly reached an agreement with his next employer. The young SA coach has reportedly been appointed head coach of Libyan giants Al-Ittihad Tripoli on a three-year deal.

Reports also have it that the contract the ex-PSL mentor signed with the Libyan giants will make him one of the highest-earning football coaches on the African continent.

Mokwena hits out at Cardoso

Briefly News also reported that Mokwena slammed Miguel Cardoso after MC Alger lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League.

The South African tactician and the Portuguese mentor had an encounter during their group game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Source: Briefly News