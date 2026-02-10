President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephone conversation with Russia's Head of State, Vladimir Putin, and the contents of the conversation caused a debate

Ramaphosa discussed the two countries' bilateral relationship and Russia's reported efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ramaphosa and his Russian counterpart also discussed BRICS and the G20, which will be held in Florida, United States, this year

PRETORIA — President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on 10 February 2026, and the conversation centred on Russia and Ukraine, bilateral relations between the two countries, and BRICS and the G20 Summit, which South Africa has been barred from attending.

According to the Presidency, Putin briefed Ramaphosa on Russia's commitment to a diplomatic solution between Russia and Ukraine. Russia declared war on Ukraine in 2022 and invaded the country. Ramaphosa said South Africa supported Russia's efforts and said that these efforts were in line with South Africa's position on the war, which is for both sides to end the war by negotiations.

Cyril Ramaphosa's call with Vladimir Putin

Ramaphosa and Putin discussed the plight of the 17 South Africans who were recruited under false pretences to fight for Russia in Donbas, Ukraine. Both presidents pledged their support to ensuring that the men trapped in Donbas will return home. Engagements towards this end continue, the Presidency said. The two leaders also discussed the bilateral relationship between the nations they lead and the benefits for the South African economy.

"On the bilateral relationship, President Ramaphosa welcomed the engagements with Russia aimed at advancing the development of a mutually-beneficial trade and investment framework within the Russia-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership," the Presidency said.

South Africans not impressed with the conversation

Netizens commenting on the conversation blasted Ramaphosa.

Giles said:

"Cupcake is incapable of running his own country. Maybe he should stop offering advice to other countries and get his own house in order first."

Moses Ramafalo said:

"President Cyril has absolutely no decency within his character and leadership to talk with Putin about ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. There's a war in his country where 75 people get killed every day which is a big number juxtaposed with casualties in those two countries."

Bertje asked:

"This is what Putin really needed. But what does this ongoing support by SA entail?"

Jellybeans said:

"I never thought I would see the day that the South African government would openly support colonialism in this modern age."

Ntwanano Castonia said:

"Looks like someone was taking orders."

