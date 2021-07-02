The Wrath of Meikie Maputla: ‘Skeem Saam’ Serves Up Blockbuster Finale

Skeem Saam saw a fiery end to the season as a massive dose of drama, which viewers did not see coming, unravelled before Mzansis very eyes

The wrath that has been Meikie Maputla finally exploded as she went on an unexpected shooting rampage

Fans of the popular SABC 1 drama soap took to social media in their numbers to heap praise on the scriptwriters, producers and directors at the season 9 conclusion of Skeem Saam

The season finale of Skeem Saam proved to be exactly what the doctor ordered and SABC 1 viewers can agree.

The final episode of season 9 left fans of the soap gasping for air, grappling with high-blood pressure and then some, as Kwaito and John Maputla, accompanied by MaNtuli, Joyce and Sfiso, went to get the much-anticipated DNA tests done to confirm whether Kwaito was indeed John's son.

The wrath of Meikie Maputla finally unravelled on the season finale of ‘Skeem Saam’. Image: @SkeemSaam3, @Jabu_Macdonald, @joy_zelda/ Twitter.

Lo and behold, the story reached fever-pitch as the doctor confirmed that there was a 99.9 per cent probability of John being Kwaito's father. At the same time, Meikie, who has been as scary as ever off-late, was making her way to be part of the reading of the results.

The rumbling plot twist here was the fact that John had left his cellphone at home, which Meikie duly carried with her, presumably to give it to him. That is when a message came in confirming flight details to Scotland.

Meikie, who had a gun with her, lost it and when she saw John in a heart to heart with Kwaito, cocked her gun in a fiery scene resembling the set of an action movie.

Seconds later, with MaNtuli running after Kwaito, Meikie got trigger happy and aimed at Kwaito and MaNtuli. She fired. The mother and son pair collapsed to the ground and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Later, with MaNtuli and Kwaito clinging onto their lives, Meikie was arrested and taken to the holding cells. Meikie had been brandishing her gun with impunity for some time and it was only a matter of time before she unravelled.

Mzansi reacts in earnest to the season finale of 'Skeem Saam'

Fans of the popular soap have heaped praise on the scriptwriters, producers and director of the show for an adrenalin-pumping conclusion to the season. This is just what some of the many die-hard fans had to say:

