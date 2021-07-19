'Muvhango's Tebatso Mashishi Embraces Nerdiness, Wants to Start Celeb Book Club

Muvhango's Tebatso Mashishi has decided to embrace his book-loving nerdy side despite it not being popular in the industry

The introverted media personality opened up about his love for books and how he used them as a way to make friends at school

Speaking to Briefly News, Mashishi shared his desire to involve other celebrities in appreciating books as much as he does

Muvhango actor Tebatso Mashishi, who plays Kgosi on the show, has opened up about how much better he felt after embracing his nerdiness. Tebatso grew up being known as a bookworm and started reading at a very young age.

The actor revealed that his childhood was largely him serving the label of an awkward nerd.

"I was just nerdy, awkward and lonely so I spent most of the time reading. This turned into an addiction and favourite pastime."

He continued:

"Wherever I was, I was constantly buried in a book so people started calling me a nerd. At first, this reputation used to embarrass me but as time went by, I learned to embrace it. This freed me."

The older and wiser Mashishi has decided to use his nerdiness in the entertainment industry. The 27-year-old, who holds a B-Tech in Film and Drama from the Tshwane University of Technology, wants to start a celebrity book club where other celebs can meet and de-stress over a good book.

"Reading is one of the most therapeutic and important things that one can do in life. It does not only reveal stress, it feeds and exercises your mind."

Speaking to Briefly News, Mashishi revealed that he is currently reading The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene. His all-time favourite book is The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho.

Aside from wanting to start book clubs, the cast of Muvhango have been very busy in recent days. Just this past weekend, they took to the streets of Joburg to clean up after the violent protests that shook the nation.

Muvhango cast launch campaign to clean up Mzansi: Revive SA

Dingaan Khumalo, who plays James Motsamai on the show, spearheaded the clean-up campaign of the places affected by the recent spate of unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking about the campaign, Dingaan said:

"On behalf of the Muvhango family, l urge all South Africans and celebrities friends to join us in the ReviveMzansi campaign as part of the 67 Minutes for Mandela Day drive this Sunday. We ask everyone and artists from different genres to join us in spending 67 Minutes to help us clean the country in the wake of the civil disorder we have been witnessing.”

He went on to encourage people to not forget to adhere to Covid-19 regulations as the pandemic was still very much a reality.

