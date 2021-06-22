‘Skeem Saam’: Meikie Maputla’s Award-Winning Performance Has Mzansi in Awe

Harriet Manamela, who plays Meikie Maputla on the popular SABC 1 soap opera Skeem Saam , has received praise from audiences for her latest delivery

Skeem Saam aired another blockbuster episode which went down well with viewers, more so Meikie's explosive reaction in one of the scenes

The appreciation for Manamela was unanimous with many gushing with excitement over her brilliant acting abilities

South Africa's soap opera-loving public was left gushing with intense excitement at the conclusion of the popular SABC 1 TV show, Skeem Saam.

Viewers were treated to an all-out explosion of Harriet Manamela's acting talent when, in one of the scenes, in which she portrays the character of Meikie Maputla, her character's rage ignited TV sets all across Mzansi.

Harriet Manamela, who plays Meikie Maputla on SABC 1's 'Skeem Saam', has received rousing applause from Mzansi audiences for her latest portrayal. Images: Dominique Charriau/ Loic Venance.

In the scene, Meikie found her husband, John Maputla – played by Afrika Tsoai – and her best friend and neighbour Mantuli, who is played by Dieketseng Mnisi, talking about DNA tests.

As soon as she walked in on them, they changed the subject and played dumb to the situation. But Meikie wasn’t having any of it and began questioning them suspiciously, after which Mantuli made a run for it.

John was left to face Meikie's scorn on his own, and feel it he did, as she dug into him with a barrage of questions. In another unforgettable scene, Meikie goes on the hunt for Mantuli and turns her house upside down trying to find locate the cowering neighbour.

Given the performance, South African viewers showered Manamela with praise on social media, the consensus being that she put on a performance that only a few could match, Zalebs reported.

Mzansi gushes over Meikie's character courtesy of Harriet Manamela

The response to Meikie's character was met with collective applause on social media. Here is just what some viewers had to say:

