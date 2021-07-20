Former 'Rhythm City' Actress Kealeboga Masango Enthuses over Her New Boyfriend

Ex- Rhythm City star Kealeboga Masango, who played the character of Zinhle, has gushed over her new boyfriend after posting romantic snaps of the couple online

Zinhle shared the three images on Instagram, though without clearly revealing the full identity of her new bae

The comments on the post included a string of broken-hearted replies from several followers who had crushes on the actress

The actress who played Zinhle, who is Kealeboga Masango from Durban’s township Umlazi, confirmed enjoying a new romance despite the TV show’s recent news of ending.

Rhythm City actress Zinhle confirms new bae. Image: @officialkeamasango / Instagram

As covered by ZaLebs, the post shows Kealeboga and her boyfriend in a series of three pictures. One image showed the couple holding each other under a sunset, the other having a kiss, as well as one image while holding hands inside a car.

Here is a list of the comments from broken hearts who held crushes on the celebrity:

@ma_7hlophe said:

"Yoh you just broke our hearts as ama jita."

@kurhula_shipalana said:

"Am I the only one hurt by the picture guys?"

@noko_maila said:

"You broke many dudes' hearts, including mine."

@jermainengcama said:

"She's taken. I'm out.”

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old teenager is expected to find a new acting gig after Rhythm City was confirmed to be coming to an end.

The popular soapie ended after 14 years and 3,660 episodes when it last aired last week on 16 July.

Lerato Kganyago admits she can’t let things go: “My problem is holding grudges”

Metro FM radio personality and club DJ Lerato Kganyago is a fierce and fabulous woman. However, one thing she openly admits is she struggles with is letting go of grudges.

Seeing a post where an influential social media calmly said they “sprinkle some lavender on their white sheets and sleep”, not letting haters worry them, Lerato admitted she doesn’t possess that power.

Seeing Lerato’s admission, fans took to the comment section to share their wisdom. While most felt Lerato needs to learn how to let things go, some feel that whatever works for you, do it.

