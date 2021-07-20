Lerato Kganyago has a heart filled with grudges and she really does not know how to just let go of them

Admitting her fault on social media, Lerato took full responsibility for the fact that she doesn't allow herself to get over things

Most fans encouraged Lerato to let the grudges lie as they are surely weighing her down, however one person suggested Lerato hold onto the feelings for protection

Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago is a fierce and fabulous woman. However, one thing she openly admits is she struggles with is letting go of grudges.

Seeing a post where an influential social media calmly said they “sprinkle some lavender on their white sheets and sleep”, not letting haters worry them, Lerato admitted she doesn’t possess that power.

Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago has admitted she struggles with letting go of grudges, however, she believes it helps protect her. Image: @leratokganyago.

Lerato battles to just let things be. Sharing her struggles, Lerato openly stated that grudges are something that sticks like chewing gum on a carpet.

Lerato posted:

Seeing Lerato’s admission, fans took to the comment section to share their wisdom. While most felt Lerato needs to learn how to let things go, some feel that whatever works for you, do it.

@ronnie_morena let Lerato know that holding a grudge is a tall task:

@Taurus_Smo encouraged Lerato to learn how to let things go and allow herself to be free of the grudges:

@Presh_amazing feels if holding the grudge helps Lerato protect her peace, then that is what she must do:

Lerato Kganyago lets peeps in on why she doesn’t celebrate her birthday

Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago opened up about why she doesn't celebrate her birthday and Christmas Day any more, reported Briefly News.

The stunner lost two people who were close to her heart on these two days, which are special in almost everyone's calendar. The star took to her IG Stories recently to share with her followers why she spends her birthday and Christmas by herself.

The media personality expressed that she lost her best friend on her birthday some years ago. She also lost a woman who raised her a few weeks before Christmas, according to reports.

