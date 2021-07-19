Lerato Kganyago Shares Why She No Longer Celebrates Her Birthday

Lerato Kganyago has shared some of the reasons she no longer celebrates her birthday and Christmas Day

The Metro FM presenter and club DJ shared that she lost her best friend on her birthday some years ago and the woman who raised her died a few weeks before Christmas

The media personality shared that she prefers to be alone on the two special days and reflect on her life journey

Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago has opened up about why she doesn't celebrate her birthday and Christmas Day anymore.

The stunner lost two people who were close to her heart on these two days which are special in almost everyone's calendar. The star took to her IG Stories recently to share with her followers why she spends her birthday and Christmas by herself.

Lerato Kganyago has shared why she no longer celebrates her birthday. Image: @leratokganyago

OkMzansi reports that the media personality expressed that she lost her best friend on her birthday some years ago. She also lost a woman who raised her a few weeks before Christmas, according to the publication.

